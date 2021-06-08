VISITATION: Saturday, June 19th from 6pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 22 at 11am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 102 N. Elm Street, Marcus, IA. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, Immanuel Courtyard or Immanuel Fontenelle.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 18, 2021.
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory.
Thank you for being such a wonderful friend for so many years Sandy. I met you when you worked at Osco near my home and we continued to be friends with occasional visit and lots of phone calls. You were a great person who loved your pets and always made me feel loved with your heartfelt notes and cards. You were witty and funny and sharp as a whip. You will be greatly missed my friend.
My prayers are with you Sandy and with those who loved you so much.
Love,
Theresa
Theresa Ellrott
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sandi and I worked together for years at Nebraska Clothing. We had some really fun times! God Bless Her!