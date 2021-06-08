Menu
Sandra L. Wilberding
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE
Wilberding, Sandra L.

September 2, 1941 - June 7, 2021

VISITATION: Saturday, June 19th from 6pm to 7pm at West Center Chapel followed by WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, June 22 at 11am at Holy Name Catholic Church, 102 N. Elm Street, Marcus, IA. Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society, Immanuel Courtyard or Immanuel Fontenelle.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
19
Wake
7:00p.m.
West Center Chapel
NE
Jun
22
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Holy Name Catholic Church
102 N. Elm Street,, Marcus, IA
Thank you for being such a wonderful friend for so many years Sandy. I met you when you worked at Osco near my home and we continued to be friends with occasional visit and lots of phone calls. You were a great person who loved your pets and always made me feel loved with your heartfelt notes and cards. You were witty and funny and sharp as a whip. You will be greatly missed my friend. My prayers are with you Sandy and with those who loved you so much. Love, Theresa
Theresa Ellrott
Friend
June 14, 2021
Sandi and I worked together for years at Nebraska Clothing. We had some really fun times! God Bless Her!
Paulette Smith
Work
June 8, 2021
