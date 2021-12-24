I was sad to learn that Uncle Stan (my father's 2nd cousin) died on December 23. My friend Emil Eikner and I had the honor and pleasure of staying with him in his beautiful home in 2007, as my cousin Anders Bergman & I also had done in 1988. In 1989 Dr. Truhlsen and his lovely sister Jodie with their spouses attended our Trued Family reunion in Scania. That was sensational. On behalf of myself and other relatives & friends in Sweden I'm expressing my deepest sympathy with the immediate family.

Jacob Truedson Demitz, FamSAC, Stockholm Family January 3, 2022