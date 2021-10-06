Eric J. Lopez

Nov. 22, 1972 - Sep. 28, 2021

NORMAL - Eric J. Lopez, age 48, the beloved son of Judy and Roy Chaplin and Norm and Debbie Lopez, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 of complications with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Eric graduated from Normal Community High School in 1990. He was a master carpenter, currently employed by Diamond Design and Construction Inc. Eric loved the outdoors and adventure of all kinds. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his 9-year old daughter, Talise. His countless friends always enjoyed his zest for life, intelligence, and his wonderful sense of humor.

He leaves behind his daughter, Talise and his fiancee, Michelle Rollins, who were the two great loves of his life. Also surviving are his parents; siblings: Jennifer Doing, Erin (Josh) Rich, Brett (Nick Gamblin) Gould; aunts: Connie (Don) Builta, Debbie Halvorson; uncles: Jim Halvorson and Richard Halvorson; nephew, Cole Doing; grandmother, Shirley Hulse; and cousins: Zach and Parker Halvorson, Shannon Albertson, and Bobbie (Michelle) Molton and several other cousins residing in North Dakota and Tennessee.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Moose Lodge, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington, IL from 1-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards Talises's College Fund at: https://gofund.me/df0de9e0.