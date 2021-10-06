Menu
Eric J. Lopez
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Normal Community High School
FUNERAL HOME
East Lawn Funeral Home
1102 Airport Road
Bloomington, IL

Eric J. Lopez

Nov. 22, 1972 - Sep. 28, 2021

NORMAL - Eric J. Lopez, age 48, the beloved son of Judy and Roy Chaplin and Norm and Debbie Lopez, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 of complications with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Eric graduated from Normal Community High School in 1990. He was a master carpenter, currently employed by Diamond Design and Construction Inc. Eric loved the outdoors and adventure of all kinds. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his 9-year old daughter, Talise. His countless friends always enjoyed his zest for life, intelligence, and his wonderful sense of humor.

He leaves behind his daughter, Talise and his fiancee, Michelle Rollins, who were the two great loves of his life. Also surviving are his parents; siblings: Jennifer Doing, Erin (Josh) Rich, Brett (Nick Gamblin) Gould; aunts: Connie (Don) Builta, Debbie Halvorson; uncles: Jim Halvorson and Richard Halvorson; nephew, Cole Doing; grandmother, Shirley Hulse; and cousins: Zach and Parker Halvorson, Shannon Albertson, and Bobbie (Michelle) Molton and several other cousins residing in North Dakota and Tennessee.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Moose Lodge, 614 IAA Drive, Bloomington, IL from 1-3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made towards Talises's College Fund at: https://gofund.me/df0de9e0.


Published by The Pantagraph on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Moose Lodge
614 IAA Drive, Bloomington, IL
Funeral services provided by:
East Lawn Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were very sorry to hear of Eric´s passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all
Dave and Gail Benson
October 8, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, Norm-and for all of your son´s family and friends. I just can´t imagine how sad you must be....
Anne Duback
Other
October 6, 2021
To Eric's family - my most sincere sympathies as you mourn and celebrate Eric. Eric and my son Todd Laskowski have been friends since junior high. Recall Eric's visits to our home through the tears as the boys were growing up. May your hearts fill with warm fond memories of Eric when you hear his name and think of him. Todd will forever miss his best friend.
Linda Riordan
October 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results