James Johnson

Dec. 17, 1923 - Dec. 16, 2020

BLOOMINGTON - James Johnson, 96, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Bloomington, IL. Pastor U.D. Williams will be officiating. Due to COVID restrictions, service will be limited to immediate family members only. Those wishing to view the service may do so at umbchurch.org.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery in Bloomington.

James was born on December 17, 1923, in Frenchmans Bayou, AR, to Henry and Rosie (Dearing) Johnson. He married Pearl Lee Wilford on June 2, 1946, in Frenchmans Bayou, AR. They later moved to Bloomington, IL, in 1964, making it their home. She preceded him in death.

He accepted Christ at an early age at First Baptist Church in Frenchmans Bayou, AR. He joined Union Missionary Baptist Church in 1964. He was very active in the Deacon ministry; the Senior Choir; and served as the church treasurer. James loved to sing and was a member of several quartet groups.

He was a World War II Veteran serving in the Philippines. He received four Bronze Stars. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge serving in the past as the Worshipful Master.

He worked as a Dish Room Supervisor at Illinois State University in Normal, IL, retiring after 29 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memory, six sons: James H. (Daisy) Johnson of Springfield, Sylvester Johnson of Normal, John E. Johnson of Bloomington, Michael A. Johnson of Indianapolis, IN, Donald R. (Lisa) Johnson of Bloomington, and Kenneth D. (Carolyn) Johnson of Bloomington; and three daughters: Bobbie L. Johnson of Bloomington, Josephine (Francis) Sargent of Peoria, and Leatha P. (Jeffrey) Martin of Shelbyville, IN; one brother, Thearthur Johnson of Beloit, WI; one sister, Ossie Jackson of Normal; a special niece and caregiver, Pat Jackson of Bloomington; long time cousin, Henry Gay; 25 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 59-1/2 years; his parents; one daughter, Emma Edwards; one granddaughter, Miranda Johnson; four sisters; and four brothers.

Memorial contributions may be left to the Alzheimer's Association in lieu of flowers.

Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is in charge of the arrangements.

