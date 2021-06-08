Menu
David W. Griffiths

August 29, 1946 – May 30, 2021

CAMBRIDGE - David Welsh Griffiths (74) of Cambridge, NY went home to the Lord on Sunday May 30, 2021. Born in Providence, RI August 29, 1946, he was the son of the late Charles and Mary (Welsh) Griffiths of Vernon, CT. He was predeceased by his only brother Charles L. Griffiths, Jr. David is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Alexis Hinger of Cambridge, NY.

David was a graduate of Boston University with a degree in Communications and worked for various advertising agencies in the Hartford, CT area as creative director, winning numerous awards for his writing and corporate videos. His passions in life were fishing and cooking. He enjoyed fishing the Battenkill in NY and VT with his father and brother for many years before retiring to Cambridge in 2008. The highlights of his retirement include punny jokes. cooking community dinners at the Baptist church, preparing lunches for the food pantry at the Presbyterian church, and helping with the final election night dinner at the Methodist church. And of course, cooking nightly for his appreciative wife.

David will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered.

A memorial service will be held at a later time this summer.

Memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Center, P.O. Box 620, Shaftsbury, VT 05262 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences or share a memory, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge.


Published by Post-Star on Jun. 8, 2021.
