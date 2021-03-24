Dean Edward Whiteside

July 11, 1950 - Mar. 22, 2021

GREENWICH - Dean Edward Whiteside, 70, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born July 11, 1950 in Schenectady, NY and was adopted by the Late Edward and Elsie (Hill) Whiteside.

Dean attended the Darrow Boys School in New Lebanon, NY, graduating in 1969. He then went on to attend college at Baldwin & Wallace in Berea, OH in 1976, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education.

Dean taught elementary school for a time, worked at H&V, and moved to California in 1979. He did construction related work for many years and was a salesman for Johnson Marina. He owned and operated a Teddy Bear Company in California with long time companion Annie Swidell.

He returned to Greenwich in October of 2007 to help take care of his parents. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and the outdoors in general.

He married the love of his life, Rebecca Wright-Sedam on February 7, 2014 in Manchester, VT one of their favorite day trip destinations.

Surviving family members include his wife, Rebecca Wright-Whiteside of Greenwich, NY; sister, Kathryn Whiteside Niles, of Easton, NY; and his brother, Peter Whiteside of Occoquan, VA; stepchildren: Warren Wright-Sedam of Greenwich and Jay Wright-Sedam of Albany; beloved dog Biscuit.

A celebration of Dean's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Whiteside Church, 331 Center Cambridge Rd., Cambridge, NY, 12816.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to his service at the church. Interment will follow in the Whiteside Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in Dean's name may be made to Dean Whiteside's Go Fund Me, to help the family defray medical expenses.

The family would like to thank the Hospice Staff, and Marilyn Peters and her staff for the wonderful care they provided to Dean.

