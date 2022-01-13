Menu
Michael W. DuBray II
1972 - 2022
BORN
1972
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Tamarac High School
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Michael W. DuBray II

June 3, 1972 - Jan. 11, 2022

QUEENSBURY - Michael W. DuBray II, 49, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at his home with Kassey "aka PK" at his side.

Born June 3, 1972 in Troy, NY, he was the son of Michael W. DuBray, Sr. and Delorres (Tullock) Berney.

He graduated from Tamarac High School, Class of 1990 and then went on to attend Adirondack Community College, where he majored in the broadcast program.

Mike started his interest in radio in the basement at his family home growing up. He loved entertaining his sisters, having a dance party and walking around with a microphone. He started his career with WWSC AM in 1991 and continued broadcasting and entertaining for 28 years at WWSC and WCKM. He also did a short time at WENT in Gloversville. During this time, New York State Broadcasters awarded him with Outstanding Commercial. He was well known in the community for operating his own business Dee-Jay Dubray Weddings and Events for over a decade. It was here he did countless volunteering for DJ services in many events, including collaborating for the Washington County Fair, Glens Falls City Tree Lighting for many years, South Glens Falls Christmas Parade and several bike rallies.

Mike took pride in everything he did and lived life to the fullest. He was an active supporter for the Bowl for Kids Sake Big Brothers Big Sisters, Operation Santa/Adopt a Child, and LARAC. He also was a member of the Kiwanis Club and past President, was the Adirondack Regional Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and a member of the B.P.O.E. Lodge #81 Glens Falls, where he served as Exalted Ruler for three terms and was a Past State VP.

In his free time, he enjoyed traveling, especially to beaches, kayaking, loved the Green Bay Packers and cherished spending time with his family. Every year he rallied the family in the annual toast with a Saranac in memory of his brother, Jeremy.

In addition to his brother, Jeremy Berney, his step-dad, John M. Berney and his great-grandparents, Jake and Helena Suriano, predeceased him.

Survivors in addition to his mother, Delorres Berney; and his father, Michael W. (Debbie) DuBray; include his siblings: Gena (Billy) Anderson, Laura (Eric Speanburg) Vadnais, Tammy DuBray, Kim (Rick) Ellison, Anne (Chris) Giglio, Cathy Roddy and Donald (Edona) Roddy. He is also survived by the love of his life, Kassey Granger; along with several nieces and nephews; one great-niece; and his cats: JJ and Spencer.

Family and friends may call from 4:00–7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Everyone is required to wear a mask when entering the building.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Pine Knolls Alliance Church, 614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls.

Burial will follow at Eagle Mills Cemetery in Troy, NY.

A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Brunswick Elks, 665 Brunswick Road, Troy, NY 12180, where everyone is invited to celebrate Mikes' life.

Donations in Mike's memory may be made to Orange Street Cats Rescue, PO Box 10733, Albany, NY 12201 or the Michael DuBray Broadcasting Scholarship, c/o SEFCU Credit Union, 700 Patroon Creek Blvd., Albany, NY 12206.

Those who wish may make an online condolence at sbfuneralhome.com.

The B.P.O.E. Lodge #81 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.


Published by Post-Star from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Jan
14
Service
7:15p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Jan
15
Memorial Gathering
1:30p.m.
Brunswick Elks
665 Brunswick Road, Troy, NY
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pine Knolls Alliance Church
614 Gansevoort Road, South Glens Falls, NY
condolences to the family.
wendell /carol rosen
Work
January 16, 2022
Mini mike as I called him had a huge heart and a love for people´ he will be missed
John Beaty
Friend
January 16, 2022
Kim Lindeman and Family
January 15, 2022
Laurie LaBarge Nelson
January 14, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Sending a big . Love Donna and Joey
Donna and Joey
Friend
January 14, 2022
My deepest sorrow and regrets to Kassey, the entire DuBray family, and Mike's wide range of friends on losing such a dear, caring and happy man! :-( I loved hearing Mike on WCKM every day. So glad they made him a special part of their family! May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten. Keep this in mind: "Goodbyes are not forever, goodbyes are not the end, they simply mean you'll miss Mike, until you meet again!" God Bless you all with peace, comfort and healing!
LORRAINE SCHMIEDEL
Friend
January 14, 2022
RIP Mike, my sincere condolences , he will be greatly missed by all.
Charley Ward
January 14, 2022
Mike will always be remembered as a rare and special gem. His love, kindness, commitment, and service to his community make him someone who has left us all inspired & smiling. His loss leaves a huge void here, but we all know "he's workin' a room" in heaven! Rest in Peace, Mike and Thank You!
Kathleen Thomson
Friend
January 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers go out to DuBray family. Mike was a very special person. And he touched many with his spirit and positivity. He will be missed and fondly remember.
Vicky Freebern
Friend
January 13, 2022
My sincerest condolences to Kassey and the entire DuBray family. I am so sorry for your loss. Mike was special and an absolute joy to be around. I will cherish the laughs he provided.
Bill Losey
January 13, 2022
My condolences to Mike's friends and family...and that's a lot of people...he made friends wherever he went and I always enjoyed keeping up with his adventures in Glens Falls, My favorite memories are of riding shotgun in the WWSC on-air studio, watching Mike do the overnight shift back in our ACC days, And if I wasn't there with him I was listening on the radio. I am so glad his singular talent found the kind of success he deserved.
Jason Wentworth
Friend
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results