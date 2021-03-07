Richard "Chip" C. Collin

Feb. 1, 1945 - Feb. 13, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Richard "Chip" C. Collin, 76, of Queensbury, died Saturday, February 13, 2021 due to a vascular condition at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Feb. 1, 1945 in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Richard M. Collin and Shirley (Matthews) Collin.

Chip graduated from Glens Falls High School and then SUNY Canton. He began his heating and plumbing career in sales at J.E. Sawyer & Co., Inc., and rose to become its President and Chairman of the Board, serving in the latter role until his retirement. While at JES, Chip led the company's adoption of computer systems to improve operations and its transition to employee ownership. He was also a longtime member of the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Co., Inc., joining in 1969 and served as an assistant chief for several years.

As a lifelong resident of the Queensbury/Glens Falls area, Chip created many fond memories with his family and friends through outdoor adventures in the Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Rocky Mountains, and New England coast, among other regions. He was also a devout member of the Queensbury United Methodist Church congregation.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his sister, Susan Goetz; his brother, David Collin; and his wife, Debbie (Knoblauch) Collin. Survivors include his three beloved sons: Guthrie and his wife Jennifer of Manhattan, Rory of Blue Hill, Maine, and Douglas of Crested Butte, Colorado; four cherished grandchildren: Davynn and Lilibeth Collin, Ellie Vogel, and Brady Collin; three nephews: Gregory Goetz and his wife Mary, Matthew Goetz, his wife Christian and their children, Kyle Barrett and his wife Tekla; and seven nieces: Ashley McGowan, her husband Joseph and their children, Heather Barrett and her husband Thad Barry, Savanna West, her husband Robert and their children, Arinne and Amber Stiller, and Sydney and Gabrielle Sliva.

He is also survived by the loving family of his deceased wife including Marjorie Johnson, Margie "Gigi" Barrett, Kim Butterfield, Leesa Stiller, Henry C. Knoblauch III and Michelle Sliva.

Due to COVID restrictions at this time, funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no scheduled calling hours.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers that you make a donation in Memory of Richard C. Collin to the Queensbury Central Volunteer Fire Co. Inc., 17 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804.

