Wilson, Barbara E., - 88, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at home on September 16, 2021 with her family by her side. Barbara was born October 6, 1932 to Gustav and Helen Evinski. She graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1950, and worked for the telephone company and the Absecon School district before becoming the Director of the Absecon Library, a job she loved for over 40 years. She was a passionate reader, beach goer, and Philadelphia Eagles fan. With her quick wit, she had a knack for providing incisive and insightful one-liners for which she will be fondly remembered. She was always up for any road trip or adventure, and loved going to see Broadway shows, shopping with her daughters and grandchildren, and family vacations. She dedicated the last half of her life to maintaining her health and fitness, adopting a vegetarian diet and an avid exercise regimen, regularly running, walking, and weight training as recently as this past winter. But the most important thing in her life was her family, who will strive to carry on her legacy. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard P. Wilson Sr. and son Richard P. Wilson, Jr. She leaves behind her children, Michael Wilson (Tracy), BG Kelly (Bill), and Tracy Crines (Dan); her grandchildren, Jamie Jarrin (Luke), Rocky Wilson (Taylor), Kevin Connell (Melody), Alexa Kelly, Kira Kelly, Emma Kelly, Max Kelly, Cameron Crines, and Logan Crines; her great-grandchildren, Dylan Jarrin and Shane Jarrin. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews, Nancy Napoli, Barbara Bailey, Michael Evinski, Lauren Dwyer, and Steven Evinski; her sister-in-law, Rebecca Evinski; and her extended Absecon Library family. At Barbara's insistence (you know how she was!), services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Barbara's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=7209578&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
). Arrangements under the care of Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway, NJ, and condolences can be left for the family at www.wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Sep. 22 to Sep. 26, 2021.