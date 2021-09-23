Menu
Joseph D. "Jersey Joe" Parent
FUNERAL HOME
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ
Parent, Joseph D. "Jersey Joe", - 54, of Vineland, passed away quietly at home on Monday, September 13th, 2021, after a brief illness. Joe was born and raised in Vineland where he was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Theodore Zettlemoyer Jr. & Joann Cinefra. He was also predeceased by his aunts, Patricia Borgese and Leona Riale and grandparents, Theodore Zettlemoyer Sr, Frances Zettlemoyer (paternal), Joseph and Rachel Lillia. (maternal). Joe is survived by 1 son; David Earl, 1 daughter; Dawn Earl, 5 grandchildren; Alexandria, Havynn, Eric, RyLeighanne, and Anthony, 1 brother; Steven Parent, 3 sisters; Ida, Terry, and Michelle. Uncle Bill Lilla, Aunt Alice Zettlemoyer-Gonzalez (Jimmy) Cousins; Todd Borgese (Lisa) and Ellen Stalmok (Michael) as well as other cousins, nieces, and nephews. In Joe's early years he was employed at several car dealers. But his life revolved around music whether it was setting up sound & lights or playing in numerous bands as a drummer over the years. He was the owner/operator of JNR Sound & Lighting Co. having set up and played all around country. His life was "Rock & Roll" A public memorial service will be held Sunday, September 26th, 2021, at 6pm, at the Landis Theater. All are welcome to attend in remembrance of Jersey Joe Parent.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Service
6:00p.m.
Landis Theater
830 E. Landis Ave., Vineland
Funeral services provided by:
Pancoast Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
