The Press of Atlantic City
Lloyd A. Wimberg
ABOUT
Holy Spirit High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Wimberg, Lloyd A., - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Since 1972, when his father, Lawrence Wimberg passed away, he and his brother, Larry became co-owners of Wimberg Funeral Home, founded in 1881 by his great-grandfather, Heinrich Wimberg in Egg Harbor City. In 1982, Lloyd became the sole owner and manager of the Wimberg Funeral Home. A lifetime resident of Atlantic County, he was very active throughout the community in numerous capacities over the years including, Atlantic County Freeholder, Egg Harbor City Council member, Egg Harbor City Ambulance Squad, a third-degree Knights of Columbus Council #3500, Master Mason of MB Taylor Lodge #141, member of the Redman Kickpoo Tribe, the Egg Harbor City Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Egg Harbor City and a faithful member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City. He was a past member of Egg Harbor City Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and State Board of Mortuary Science (8 years). Lloyd was also the Harbor Master for Egg Harbor City, a position he was very proud to hold. He was a graduate of St. Nicholas Grammar School in Egg Harbor City, Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic Community College, and American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Services in NY. Lloyd expanded his family's business by building an additional funeral home in Galloway Township. Lloyd dedicated his life to servicing families and friends of loved ones who have passed on. Lloyd was the most generous, giving and loving person; to know him was to love him. He was a big support of his town by helping the youth athletic league (Key Rec), local churches, local schools, and all fundraisers. Lloyd will be missed by everyone who ever met him, but especially those who worked for him, they were like family to him. He was all about the families, so his legacy will continue as the funeral home moves forward serving our families. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence G. and Margaret Mary (Mulholland) Wimberg and his siblings, Margaret Mary and Lawrence Kevin (Larry). Lloyd is survived by his sister, Louise Wimberg; his nieces and nephews, Tricia Morrin Lloyd, Van McCormick, Delia Wimberg Marquez, John E. Morrin and Christopher Clayton; his great nieces and nephews; his numerous cousins; his extended family; and all those who worked for him. Masks are required. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd in Galloway. Then on Thursday, December 30 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave in Egg Harbor City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 31 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave in Egg Harbor City. Entombment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolence and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Lloyd, please make it to Key Rec, any volunteer Fire Department in our area, St. Nicholas Church, or to a charity of your choice.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
He will always be in are hearts.. RIP... Friend..
Carlos and Carrie Rivera
January 31, 2022
he will always be in are hearts god bless
james w peterson
Other
January 10, 2022
I was saddened to hear news of Lloyd's passing. The Wimbergs have always been such a warm loving family -- to all of my family. I will never forget the care and detail given in funerals of family members -- most recently my Mother in 2020. Lloyd went above board to show such wonderful care for my mom which helped to ease our broken hearts. Lloyd always had the kindest words and manner. He was a gentleman and will truly be missed.
Day (Lipford) Gardner
Friend
January 4, 2022
Lloyd was an classy, elegant man who always knew the exact right thing to say at any given moment. RIP.
Linda Ford Moore
January 3, 2022
Sincere condolences to Larry and the Wimberg family. Lloyd was a great neighbor and friend to me when I lived in Egg Harbor. Truly a kind and gentle man, he will be missed.
Judi Gladney - Creveling
Friend
December 31, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the family of Lloyd Wimberg. We wish you peace.
Tim and Lucy Michel
Friend
December 31, 2021
My condolences to the Wimberg family. Lloyd was a friend of mine ,remembering the good times we had together when were kids playing baseball and playing football for the crusaders and going to Ohio to play in the bowl game , even after we loss 24-12 we had a great time. Thank you for being a friend of mine and to the Mays family. Donald Mays
Pastor Donald Mays
December 31, 2021
Lloyd was one of a kind a great guy. Will sadly be missed by all.RIP Lloyd
Larry Whitcraft
Friend
December 30, 2021
Sad to hear of Lloyd´s passing. The area has lost a gentle giant.
Kelly Tallio
Family
December 29, 2021
For many years Lloyd was a fixture in my home. He enjoyed many Sunday dinners cooked by my Mom Lillian who worked for Lloyd for 50 plus years. He fondly called her Lilly Baby and they shared an awesome bond. As a member of the EHC Ambulance Squad he was known as "LL". Kind, generous, funny, and caring he served the citizens as a volunteer. In our community he will be forever a legend! In our hearts he will never be forgotten! Love & Peace always. Angie DeLaurentis Brown
Angie DeLaurentis Brown
Friend
December 29, 2021
My heart is heavy seeing that Mr. Wimberg has passed you have my deepest sympathy and all of you are in my prayers .
Antoinette Marie Boggs
December 29, 2021
he was a just and giving man, i did work for him and i would give him a price, he would say here is and extra 500.00 do it right. Besides that, he had taken care of many of my family members in his practice and always the best. he was always there.
ken newman, deken landscape.
Family
December 29, 2021
My condolences to the Family of Lloyd Wimberg The community has lost a true gentleman and friend
Christine Evans
Other
December 28, 2021
Sad to hear! Sending love & prayers to the Wimberg family.... Godspeed my friend... Tell Larry we MISS & LOVE him...... God-bless Lloyd Scott Breder
Scott Breder
Friend
December 28, 2021
It is with great sadness learning of the passing of a truly kind and caring friend. Lloyd and his family were part of my family all of my life, starting when his mother became my Cub Scout leader in 1949. Over the years Lloyd was always there for our family both professionally and personally through sad as well as happy times. A true gentleman will be missed by many. RIP my friend.
Danny Wielandt
Friend
December 28, 2021
