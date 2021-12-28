Wimberg, Lloyd A., - 74, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2021. Since 1972, when his father, Lawrence Wimberg passed away, he and his brother, Larry became co-owners of Wimberg Funeral Home, founded in 1881 by his great-grandfather, Heinrich Wimberg in Egg Harbor City. In 1982, Lloyd became the sole owner and manager of the Wimberg Funeral Home. A lifetime resident of Atlantic County, he was very active throughout the community in numerous capacities over the years including, Atlantic County Freeholder, Egg Harbor City Council member, Egg Harbor City Ambulance Squad, a third-degree Knights of Columbus Council #3500, Master Mason of MB Taylor Lodge #141, member of the Redman Kickpoo Tribe, the Egg Harbor City Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Egg Harbor City and a faithful member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City. He was a past member of Egg Harbor City Rotary, Chamber of Commerce and State Board of Mortuary Science (8 years). Lloyd was also the Harbor Master for Egg Harbor City, a position he was very proud to hold. He was a graduate of St. Nicholas Grammar School in Egg Harbor City, Holy Spirit High School, Atlantic Community College, and American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Services in NY. Lloyd expanded his family's business by building an additional funeral home in Galloway Township. Lloyd dedicated his life to servicing families and friends of loved ones who have passed on. Lloyd was the most generous, giving and loving person; to know him was to love him. He was a big support of his town by helping the youth athletic league (Key Rec), local churches, local schools, and all fundraisers. Lloyd will be missed by everyone who ever met him, but especially those who worked for him, they were like family to him. He was all about the families, so his legacy will continue as the funeral home moves forward serving our families. He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence G. and Margaret Mary (Mulholland) Wimberg and his siblings, Margaret Mary and Lawrence Kevin (Larry). Lloyd is survived by his sister, Louise Wimberg; his nieces and nephews, Tricia Morrin Lloyd, Van McCormick, Delia Wimberg Marquez, John E. Morrin and Christopher Clayton; his great nieces and nephews; his numerous cousins; his extended family; and all those who worked for him. Masks are required. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd in Galloway. Then on Thursday, December 30 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave in Egg Harbor City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, December 31 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave in Egg Harbor City. Entombment will immediately follow at Egg Harbor City Cemetery. For condolence and directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Lloyd, please make it to Key Rec, any volunteer Fire Department in our area, St. Nicholas Church, or to a charity of your choice
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2021.