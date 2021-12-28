I was saddened to hear news of Lloyd's passing. The Wimbergs have always been such a warm loving family -- to all of my family. I will never forget the care and detail given in funerals of family members -- most recently my Mother in 2020. Lloyd went above board to show such wonderful care for my mom which helped to ease our broken hearts. Lloyd always had the kindest words and manner. He was a gentleman and will truly be missed.

Day (Lipford) Gardner Friend January 4, 2022