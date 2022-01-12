Menu
Samuel M. Allen Jr.
1934 - 2022
BORN
1934
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Allen, Samuel M., Jr., - 87, of Hudson, FL, and Northfield, NJ. Hudson Florida (2007–2022) Previously of Northfield, NJ (1960-2007) Born in Atlantic City, NJ on June 18, 1934, Sam ascended peacefully to the Lord on January 7, 2022. Sam was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice (Rue), daughter Jeanne Keller, sons Michael (Janet) and Christopher, grandchildren Samantha, Jenna, Jessica, Ryann, John, Isabella and Dalaney, his sister-in-law, Margaret Baker, and many nieces and nephews. Sam served eight years in the United States Navy, where he was assigned to a Fulton-class submarine tender, the USS Orion. He was employed for 27 years with Food Fair / Pantry Pride until their closing and had a second career with Best Buy. He was a member of the Seahorse Drum and Bugle Corp of Brigantine, NJ, and a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, Eagles and Notre Dame football. Sam was an avid bowler who participated in several leagues in Atlantic and Cumberland counties. After relocating to Florida, Sam attended Hudson First United Methodist Church. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Janice and friends to Europe, Hawaii, Canada and throughout the United States. Sam was happiest when he was with his family and friends at home BBQing, swimming, entertaining, and playing cards. Funeral Plans Visitation will be held at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ on January 17th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Friends-Central Cemetery in Linwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a Veterans' Association (Wounded Warriors, Paralyzed Vets, etc.), or an animal charity of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
17
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Adams-Perfect Funeral Home
1650 New Road, NORTHFIELD, NJ
Jan
17
Interment
12:30p.m.
Friends Central Cemetery
Shore Road, Linwood, NJ
Janice I was so sad when you called me and told me about Sam`s passing he was a good friend for many years and I miss him and I miss you and the family hope everything goes well if there´s anything I can do I´m limited in what I can do but I will send my prayers love you
Richard Lane
January 13, 2022
Janice so sorry when you called me about Sam´s death I will not be able to attend Monday but please send my regards to the kids and anything that I could possibly do to help you give me a call I´m limited on what I can do but I feel so sorry about saying he was a very close friend and a colleague and I´m going to miss him terribly love you
Richard Lane
Friend
January 13, 2022
My condolences to Mr. Allen's family. Mr. Allen was always a friendly face at Pantry Pride when I stocked shelves for Nabisco over 3 summers. Always asked how I was doing. It was appreciated then and a lesson to everyone how to treat people. Mike, I hope your well and am sorry for your loss. I lost my dad a few years ago and its never easy. I have many fond memories of growing up in Northfield. Warm regards, Dave
David Moyer
January 13, 2022
So sorry to hear the passing of your father Jeanne. Prayers to you and your family , and may he forever Rest In Peace
Bill Warrell
January 12, 2022
