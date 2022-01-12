Allen, Samuel M., Jr., - 87, of Hudson, FL, and Northfield, NJ. Hudson Florida (2007–2022) Previously of Northfield, NJ (1960-2007) Born in Atlantic City, NJ on June 18, 1934, Sam ascended peacefully to the Lord on January 7, 2022. Sam was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janice (Rue), daughter Jeanne Keller, sons Michael (Janet) and Christopher, grandchildren Samantha, Jenna, Jessica, Ryann, John, Isabella and Dalaney, his sister-in-law, Margaret Baker, and many nieces and nephews. Sam served eight years in the United States Navy, where he was assigned to a Fulton-class submarine tender, the USS Orion. He was employed for 27 years with Food Fair / Pantry Pride until their closing and had a second career with Best Buy. He was a member of the Seahorse Drum and Bugle Corp of Brigantine, NJ, and a life-long fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Flyers, Eagles and Notre Dame football. Sam was an avid bowler who participated in several leagues in Atlantic and Cumberland counties. After relocating to Florida, Sam attended Hudson First United Methodist Church. During his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with Janice and friends to Europe, Hawaii, Canada and throughout the United States. Sam was happiest when he was with his family and friends at home BBQing, swimming, entertaining, and playing cards. Funeral Plans Visitation will be held at Adams Perfect Funeral Home in Northfield, NJ on January 17th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am, followed by burial at Friends-Central Cemetery in Linwood, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to a Veterans' Association (Wounded Warriors
, Paralyzed Vets, etc.), or an animal charity of your choice
. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 12, 2022.