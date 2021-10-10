Menu
Brian E. Tegeler
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Erie High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Erie
616 Main Street
Erie, IL

Brian E. Tegeler

March 12, 1966-October 6, 2021

FENTON-Brian "Stretch" Tegeler, 55, of Fenton, IL, died Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and friends. Brian fought hard for 18 months against Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, and never lost his positive attitude or fighting spirit. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Friday, October 15, 2021 at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Erie. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday at the DeCap Farm, 23821 66th Ave. N., Port Byron, IL. Burial will follow in the Fenton Cemetery, Fenton, IL. There will be a luncheon following the burial. Memorials may be made to his wife and children.

Brian Eugene Tegeler was born March 12, 1966 in Morrison, Illinois, son of Kenneth and Gayle (Graham) Tegeler. He graduated from Erie High School in 1984. Brian was united in marriage to Tammy L. DeCap on September 7, 1996 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Port Byron. Brian was a member of the Laborer's Local 727 and worked for Phoenix Corporation of the Quad Cities as the Foreman of the Shoulder Widening Crew for 17+ years.

Brian was an outdoorsman and loved to spend his time in the woods with his children and friends. He passed his passions for hunting and taking care of the land down to his two children, Delaney and Dillin. If Brian could define his best day it would be four-wheeling, sitting on the front porch, and sharing a Busch Light with his buddy's. Brian loved people and never met a stranger. The last 18 months were hard for Brian, as he wanted to be out on the Shoulder Crew with his Phoenix work family and visiting with his countless friends.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy; children, Delaney Tegeler (Ryon Richardson) and Dillin Tegeler of Fenton; parents, Kenneth and Gayle Tegeler, Fulton, IL; brothers, Shawn Tegeler, Fulton, IL, Bret (Tracy) Tegeler, Clinton, IA, Mitchell (Jill) Tegeler, Port Byron; mother-in-law, Marjorie DeCap, Port Byron; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Matthew and Michelle DeCap, Hampton, IL, and Dale and Debra Klavon, Port Byron. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Everett and Lois Graham, Kenneth "Skinner" and Marguerite Tegeler and father-in-law, Jerry DeCap. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Erie
616 Main Street , Erie, IL
Oct
16
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
DeCap Farm
23821 66th Ave. N., Port Byron, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Gibson - Bode Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. - Erie
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We are heartbroken that Brian lost his battle! Our love and support are with you always Tammy, Delaney and Dillin. Heaven got a great one!
Bob and Karen
Family
October 15, 2021
Josie-Hospice Nurse
October 14, 2021
Stretch.. the nicest guy i ever met will never forget r 4 wheeling trips with fatty and uncle crusher and drinking a couple beers at our buddy joes and all the good times at work together sorry to the family and anyone whoever met the nicest guy we all ever met
Harry
Friend
October 13, 2021
Gayle and Kenny, I was so sorry to hear of the loss of your son. My sympathy to all of your family. Nadine
Nadine Young
Family
October 10, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss....your in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May God give all of you comfort as you heal from this loss.
Kevin and Carol Lynn
Friend
October 10, 2021
