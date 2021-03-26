Paula I'm so sorry to hear about Don. I was shocked to see it in the paper. I was just thinking last night, our birthdays we're coming up. I always think of him on that day and try call. I just loved seeing you two together, you complimented each other so well and loved the stories you told at work. Especially the ones when you were rehabbing houses. You two had a great life and great memories. Keep them close to your heart always. I will keep you and Shawn in my prayers. If you need anything I'm a phonecall away. Much love and Big Hugs. Take care. Kim

Kim Forber March 26, 2021