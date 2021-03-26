To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of the Quad Cities
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.
11 Entries
Dave & Kathy Rindler
April 20, 2021
What a shock to hear that our friend Don has passed away. To his family we can only offer our sympathy and love. God Bless.. Don will be missed so dearly...
Dave & Kathy Rindler
April 20, 2021
My sincere sympathy extends to all of Don's family and friends. One summer long ago, we worked at the same time at the Dairy Queen across from Sudlow. I remember Don as good-natured, kind and fun. Lane Westerfield
Lane Westerfield
April 20, 2021
Bob and Ron,
Karen and I are so sorry to hear of Don´s passing. I have fond memories of Don and his great smile and laugh. In addition, a lot of great memories of time spent with your entire family. Wishing you peace.
Phil and Karen Jones
April 20, 2021
My deepest condolences to Don's friends and family. Don and I first met when we sat next to each other in our 8th grade history class at Sudlow Jr. High School. I was proud to call him my friend and have great memories of times I shared with he and his brother Mike.
Jeff Humiston
April 18, 2021
I had the privilege of growing up with the Radech family and have many fond memories of playing baseball together. Wonderful family and Don was a great man who will be missed. Rest In Peace Don. Kerry Strayhall
Kerry Strayhall
April 18, 2021
My heart aches for you and the family. Don was always kind and willing to help.
May your memories and stories you share help ease your loss. RIP Don, you Will be sorely missed.
JoAnne Ragland
March 29, 2021
Dear Ron and family,
We want to extend our sincere sympathy and condolences at this time of your loss.
We hope you can look back at your good memories for comfort and peace to ease your heart.
Respectfully,
The CHS Reunion Committee of the Class of 1970 and Classmates
The CHS Reunion Committee of the Class of 1970 and Classmates
March 28, 2021
I worked with Don at Silvercrest and he was always a cool and friendly guy. Always cracking jokes, smiling and willing to help. Very sad to hear this news, prayers and strength to his family.
Amanda W.
March 27, 2021
We were like brother and sister in high school
You had my back and I had yours
Years took us apart
But had a wonderful time catching up at the 65 th Birthday Bash
Keep that beautiful smile going
RIP
Jan Tappa
March 27, 2021
Paula I'm so sorry to hear about Don. I was shocked to see it in the paper. I was just thinking last night, our birthdays we're coming up. I always think of him on that day and try call. I just loved seeing you two together, you complimented each other so well and loved the stories you told at work. Especially the ones when you were rehabbing houses. You two had a great life and great memories. Keep them close to your heart always. I will keep you and Shawn in my prayers. If you need anything I'm a phonecall away. Much love and Big Hugs. Take care. Kim