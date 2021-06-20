Eric L. Meredith

September 26, 1957-June 12, 2021

MOLINE-Eric L. Meredith, 63, of Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, June 12, 2021, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

A memorial visitation will be 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. Memorials may be made to Transitions Mental Health Services.

Eric Leon Meredith was born September 26, 1957, in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the son of Elon and Kathleen (London) Meredith. He graduated from Caverna High School in Horse Cave, Kentucky. He worked on the Rock Island Arsenal through Transitions doing custodial work.

He enjoyed music and was an avid reader of a wide variety of topics.

Eric is survived by a brother, Gary (Anna Belle) Meredith of Coal Valley, Illinois; nieces and a nephew, Sue Meredith of Coal Valley, John (Lisa) Meredith of St. Louis, Missouri, and Ruthanne Henry of Moline; and great-nieces and nephews, Eva West, Elliott Meredith, Mia and Lars Meredith, and Meredith, Elizabeth and Catherine Henry. He was preceded in death by his parents.

