John W. Whitmire

August 22, 1944-September 15, 2021

COLONA-John W. Whitmire, 77, of Colona passed away September 15, 2021 at Hartland Healthcare Center in Moline and is now in the loving arms of his Savior.

Funeral services will be 6pm Monday at Schroder Mortuary, Colona with visitation 2 hours prior to service time. Burial will be 11am Tuesday in Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, IA.

John was born August 22, 1944 in Walnut Ridge, AR the son of William and Nina Godwin Whitmire. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. John married Jane Schweitzer September 5, 1971 in Rock Island, IL. John retired from John Deere Foundry in 1993. He was a song leader at Full Gospel Church of God, Silvis for several years and was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan.

Survivors include his wife Jane; children Robert (Tina) Whitmire, Steven Whitmire, and Christie (Kevin) Parrish; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and siblings Alfred and Pauline Livingston.

John was preceded in death by his parents, son David, and siblings Grant, Millard, Melvin, James, Louise Hoggard, and Betty Williams.

