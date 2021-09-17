Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John W. Whitmire
FUNERAL HOME
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
701 1st Ave
Silvis, IL

John W. Whitmire

August 22, 1944-September 15, 2021

COLONA-John W. Whitmire, 77, of Colona passed away September 15, 2021 at Hartland Healthcare Center in Moline and is now in the loving arms of his Savior.

Funeral services will be 6pm Monday at Schroder Mortuary, Colona with visitation 2 hours prior to service time. Burial will be 11am Tuesday in Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, IA.

John was born August 22, 1944 in Walnut Ridge, AR the son of William and Nina Godwin Whitmire. He served in the Navy during the Vietnam Era. John married Jane Schweitzer September 5, 1971 in Rock Island, IL. John retired from John Deere Foundry in 1993. He was a song leader at Full Gospel Church of God, Silvis for several years and was an avid NASCAR and Jeff Gordon fan.

Survivors include his wife Jane; children Robert (Tina) Whitmire, Steven Whitmire, and Christie (Kevin) Parrish; 11 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren and siblings Alfred and Pauline Livingston.

John was preceded in death by his parents, son David, and siblings Grant, Millard, Melvin, James, Louise Hoggard, and Betty Williams.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Schroder Mortuary - Silvis
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Schroder Mortuary - Silvis.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.