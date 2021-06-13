William Douglas "Doug" Smith

August 13, 1932-June 9, 2021

MOLINE-William Douglas "Doug" Smith, 88, of Moline, passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island with Military Honors by Moline American Legion Post 246. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Doug was born on August 13, 1932 in Hemphill, Texas, the son of Levi T. and Sybil B. (Maund) Smith. He was a United States Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War. He married Juliana M. Burger on April 5, 1952 in Yuma, Arizona.

Doug had owned and operated numerous businesses in the area, including Doug's Heating and Air Conditioning, Colona Video, Bakery and Pizza and Family Hobby Center, Moline.

He was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing and loved his yearly fishing trips to Lake of the Woods, Canada.

Survivors include his children, Gail (Donald) Guthrie, Joy, Illinois, Joni Basala (Alberto Favela), Moline, Douglas Smith, Moline and Julie (Mike) O'Donnell, Milan; grandchildren, Joshua (Tiffany) Basala, Moline, Anthony (Alikei) Smith, San Jose, California, Justin (Nicole) O'Donnell, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gabriel Favela, Moline, Cory O'Donnell, Bloomington, Illinois, Tom (Jennifer) Guthrie, Grass Lake, Michigan, Jennifer (Bill) Reddick, Wilton, Iowa, Jamie (Justin) Hosek, Clutier, Iowa; 15 great grandsons and 2 great granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juliana and sister, Wilma L. Smith.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.