Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Douglas "Doug" Smith
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

William Douglas "Doug" Smith

August 13, 1932-June 9, 2021

MOLINE-William Douglas "Doug" Smith, 88, of Moline, passed away Wednesday June 9, 2021 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Private inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island with Military Honors by Moline American Legion Post 246. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan is assisting the family.

Doug was born on August 13, 1932 in Hemphill, Texas, the son of Levi T. and Sybil B. (Maund) Smith. He was a United States Navy Veteran having served during the Korean War. He married Juliana M. Burger on April 5, 1952 in Yuma, Arizona.

Doug had owned and operated numerous businesses in the area, including Doug's Heating and Air Conditioning, Colona Video, Bakery and Pizza and Family Hobby Center, Moline.

He was an avid bowler, enjoyed fishing and loved his yearly fishing trips to Lake of the Woods, Canada.

Survivors include his children, Gail (Donald) Guthrie, Joy, Illinois, Joni Basala (Alberto Favela), Moline, Douglas Smith, Moline and Julie (Mike) O'Donnell, Milan; grandchildren, Joshua (Tiffany) Basala, Moline, Anthony (Alikei) Smith, San Jose, California, Justin (Nicole) O'Donnell, Cincinnati, Ohio, Gabriel Favela, Moline, Cory O'Donnell, Bloomington, Illinois, Tom (Jennifer) Guthrie, Grass Lake, Michigan, Jennifer (Bill) Reddick, Wilton, Iowa, Jamie (Justin) Hosek, Clutier, Iowa; 15 great grandsons and 2 great granddaughters; numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Juliana and sister, Wilma L. Smith.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.