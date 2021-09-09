William W. "Wild Bill" Stroupe

October 9, 1940-September 7, 2021

William W. "Wild Bill" Stroupe, 80, a resident of Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors.

Bill was born October 9, 1940 in Johnson City, Tennessee, the son of Harry and Gertrude (Condry) Stroupe. He married Paula May, October 1, 1965 in Rock Island.

Bill was a truck driver, and worked for Molo Gas and Milan Blacktop. He enjoyed golfing, playing cornhole, cookouts, plowing snow, and was always helping others.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Paula, daughter, Piper (Larry) Stone of Taylor Ridge, Illinois; son, Eric Stroupe of Moline; grandchildren, Corey (Kourtney) Grawe, Brittney (Keith Kelley) Stone, and Blake Malito; great-grandchildren, Ava, Brayli, Ayden, Deahsia, Deandre, Wade, and Atlas; siblings, Harry, Jr., Glen, Larry, Pauline, and Barbara.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Lester, Ray, Charles, Jerry, Lousie, Katherine, Helen, and Elizabeth.

