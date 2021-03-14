Menu
Nick Scott-Craig

Nick Scott-Craig

Febuary 28, 2021

DES MOINES-Nick Scott-Craig, son of Kirk and Margie Scott-Craig, passed away at home in Des Moines, Iowa on February 28. He grew up in Davenport, graduated from Central High; then from Cornell College.

Nick is survived by his sister Katie, special family members Nikki Rayburn and Tessa Wyers, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends around the country.

Memorial contributions in Nick's name may be made to Mental Health and Well-Being at Cornell College, 600 First Street SW, Mt. Vernon, IA 52314.

A private memorial service will be held at St. John Vianney Church. Read additional obituary notes and share remembrances at www.woodleyfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
I am so sorry for ur loss. Will be praying for you and ur family
Espi Gutierrez
March 16, 2021
Mr. & Mrs Scott-Craig sorry for ur loss sending prayers to ur family.
Tammy Bennett
March 15, 2021
