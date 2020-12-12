Menu
Martha "Jody" Gaines
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Sterling High School
FUNERAL HOME
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home
210 3Rd St
Havre, MT

Martha 'Jody' Gaines

MALTA, Mont. | Martha Joylene "Jody" Gaines, 78, passed away due to COVID-19 at the Hi-Line Retirement Center in Malta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Jody was born on Feb. 12, 1942, in Sterling, CO, to Woodrow and Irene (Workman) Brown. She was raised in Sterling, graduating from Sterling High School in 1960.

On April 10, 1965, Jody married Robert Gaines in Sterling, and the couple had three children before divorcing some years later. From 1960 until 1962, Jody attended Hastings University in Hastings, NE. Over the years, Jody worked as a caregiver and rehab specialist with elderly and special needs individuals. She lived in Sundance, Newcastle, and Laramie, WY, Spearfish, SD, Pueblo, CO, and Chadron, NE, before moving to Malta, where she made her home.

Jody was a loving woman, who loved to bake, cook, and sew, but she was most proud of raising her three children. Her grandchildren were especially adored, and she spent as much time with her pets as she could.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Gaines; parents, Woodrow and Irene Brown; and brother, Bill Brown.

Jody is survived by her daughters, Joli (John) Stewart of Chadron, NE, and Cathy Gaines of Malta; five grandchildren, Abija, Charlee, and Danie Rhodes, Josie (Trevor) Nelson, Jori Stewart, Jake (Janelle) Stewart, Levi (Tracy) Stewar, and Sarah (Matt) Mattson; brothers, Cordell (Carol) Brown of Pueblo, CO, and Neal (Patty) Brown of Big Fork, MT; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. Jody's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to the Hi-Line Retirement Center in Malta.

Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit Jody's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.


Published by Rapid City Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jody reminded me so much Aunt Irene. Both were lovely people who conveyed a calm, capable presence in the world. Condolences to Jody's family.
Karen Ramey-Torres
Family
January 13, 2021
Jody was one of four college classmates that remained good friends. My family enjoyed spending time with Jody and her family at the Sundance ranch. Sadly I lost track of her in later years. She joins Charlotte now with the angels.
Paula Lewis
December 13, 2020
