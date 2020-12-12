Martha 'Jody' Gaines

MALTA, Mont. | Martha Joylene "Jody" Gaines, 78, passed away due to COVID-19 at the Hi-Line Retirement Center in Malta on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Jody was born on Feb. 12, 1942, in Sterling, CO, to Woodrow and Irene (Workman) Brown. She was raised in Sterling, graduating from Sterling High School in 1960.

On April 10, 1965, Jody married Robert Gaines in Sterling, and the couple had three children before divorcing some years later. From 1960 until 1962, Jody attended Hastings University in Hastings, NE. Over the years, Jody worked as a caregiver and rehab specialist with elderly and special needs individuals. She lived in Sundance, Newcastle, and Laramie, WY, Spearfish, SD, Pueblo, CO, and Chadron, NE, before moving to Malta, where she made her home.

Jody was a loving woman, who loved to bake, cook, and sew, but she was most proud of raising her three children. Her grandchildren were especially adored, and she spent as much time with her pets as she could.

She was preceded in death by her son, Scott Gaines; parents, Woodrow and Irene Brown; and brother, Bill Brown.

Jody is survived by her daughters, Joli (John) Stewart of Chadron, NE, and Cathy Gaines of Malta; five grandchildren, Abija, Charlee, and Danie Rhodes, Josie (Trevor) Nelson, Jori Stewart, Jake (Janelle) Stewart, Levi (Tracy) Stewar, and Sarah (Matt) Mattson; brothers, Cordell (Carol) Brown of Pueblo, CO, and Neal (Patty) Brown of Big Fork, MT; and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, no services will be held. Jody's family has suggested memorial donations be made in her memory to the Hi-Line Retirement Center in Malta.

