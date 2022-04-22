Menu
Leona R. Bochman
1925 - 2022
Leona R. Bochman

October 19, 1925 - April 19, 2022

Leona R. Bochman, 96, of Roanoke, passed away peacefully and was called to Heaven on April 19, 2022. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband, William O. Bochman.

She is survived by her four sons, Bob (Susan), Jim, Dan (Sharon), and John (Dorothy). Surviving grandchildren include John (Michelle), Andrew (Sara), Phil, and Anne. Great-grandchildren include Owen, Leona, and Jack.

Leona grew up during the depression in Lombard, Illinois. She met her "Knight," Bill when he returned from World War II as a Marine bomber pilot in the Pacific theater, and they married in 1947. They lived in Chicago, Philadelphia and eventually moved to Roanoke in 1950 where they raised a family of four boys. Leona was loved by all who knew her and will be deeply missed by friends and family.

Visitation will be held, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Oakey's South Chapel, 4257 Brambleton Ave. Roanoke, VA 24018, from 4 until 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held for family members Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Memorial Garden at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity in memory of Leona.

Oakey's South Chapel

4257 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 22, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.