Sure going to miss him stopping by to talk about his children and grand children and family or sometimes to check on jordan see how things were ..to get a bite to eat or take a nap it was always something ...the last words I heard was november 18th he had video called the words I love you all always. ..and even that day he was calling to say he had a dryer for me . .always trying to help ...he said I am fighting to end cause love my family ....thoughts and prayers to all he touched an amazing man

Dee Carter Family December 19, 2021