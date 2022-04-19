Menu
Sharon Hood Lintner
Sharon Hood Lintner

April 17, 2022

Sharon Hood Lintner, 79, of Christiansburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 59 years, Bryan Leon Lintner (Barney); her daughters, Kerri Lintner Thomas and Michael Thomas, and Melissa Lintner Broome and Brian Hanes; her son, Christopher Scott Lintner and Tracy Heath Lintner; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Andy and Charlie Thomas, Kassidy and Mitchell Broome, Alex, Kayla, Bailee and Zach Lintner; and great-grandson, James Holbrook Thomas. She is loved by many friends and family.

Visitation will be at Horne Funeral Home on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.. The funeral service will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Horne Funeral Home.

The family sends their love to all who will miss her.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
Apr
22
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Horne Funeral Home Chapel
1300 N, Christiansburg, VA
