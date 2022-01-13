Menu
Kim Lucille Baltushis
FUNERAL HOME
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave
Sioux City, IA

Kim Lucille Baltushis

Sioux City

65, died Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. Burial: Private, Memorial Park Cemetery. Celebration of Life: Jan. 14 from 12 to 3 p.m., Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel.


Published by Sioux City Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Meyer Brothers Morningside Chapel
6200 Morningside Ave, Sioux City, IA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Baltushis family, Kim was truly a special person. I'll miss her as long as I live, as I know you will also. Hugs to you all.
Suzanne Roberts
Friend
February 11, 2022
Eternal Rest in Peace Kim! We all had a lot of good times together in our youth and now you and Mark are back together again!
Steve Dickey
Friend
January 18, 2022
Jake and Kendra Rogers
January 13, 2022
Prayers go out to The Baltushis family. We are very grateful for the kindness that Kim and Mark showed my parents in their later years. Good neighbors they were and that's what made The Hill. Mary Queen Of Peace Pray for them!!
Bob n Jerri Kull
Friend
January 10, 2022
So sorry for all the Baltusis family. Had been my neighbors for years and all good people! Mom and Dad are now together in heaven for eternity
Jeanne Leander
January 10, 2022
