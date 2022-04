William 'Bill' Mulder

Orange City, Iowa

95, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Services: Oct. 13 at 10:30 a.m., First Reformed Church, Maurice, Iowa. Burial: after the service, Sherman Township Cemetery, Maurice. Visitation: Oct. 13 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., at the church. Arrangements with Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.