Bauer, Ann Perrine

On October 27, 2020, after a brief illness, Ann Perrine Bauer passed away peacefully, with her four children by her side. Ann was born in 1924 to David Bates Perrine and Fanny French Perrine, and she grew up surrounded by three generations of the Perrine family on a peach and apple farm near Centralia, Illinois. Ann attended Washington University, where she was an active Kappa Alpha Theta, met her eventual husband - Henry "Hank" Bauer, received a Bachelor of Fine Arts, and then taught Dress Design. Following the birth of their first child, Ann initially focused all her energy and talents on caring for their growing family and the beautiful modern home Hank had designed and built, but she later added teaching Home Economics at John Burroughs School. Ann continued to pursue her interest in the arts through advanced coursework in Art History and Archeology, as well as by serving for decades as a Docent at the Saint Louis Art Museum, Laumeier Sculpture Park, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, and the Frank Lloyd Wright House in Ebsworth Park. She will be remembered by family and friends as an avid life-long learner, wonderful conversationalist and correspondent, active supporter of the arts, incomparable cook and hostess, terrific granny, fierce tennis player, adventurous traveler, and devoted wife and mother-truly a curious and loving soul. She is survived by her sister, Mary Perrine Johnson; four children, David H. Bauer (Joanne), S. Christopher Bauer (Kathleen), Eliza Bauer Scallet (Cid), and Nicholas B. Bauer (Elizabeth); five grandchildren, Reid, Ian, Joseph, Grace, and McNeill; and two great grandchildren, Atticus and Violet. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Laumeier Sculpture Park (The Ann and Hank Bauer Fund for Senior Arts Programs) or the charity of your choice.