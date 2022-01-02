Menu
John Henry Pils
Pils, John Henry

82, passed away, Monday,

December 27, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret Erna Pils (nee Flaack); loving father of Karl (Cherole) Pils of Henderson, NV, Katherine (Todd) Geisert of Washington, MO, Kristen (Jason) Amich of Kirklin, IN and Kirk (Autumn) Pils of Wentzville, MO; dear grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 2.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, John's gift as an artist and designer always shined. When he was not working for his father in the family-owned deli and grocery store, he was commissioned to paint murals on the sides of buildings. He also spent time adding decor to his family home. While serving in the army, his interior design talent was also used to decorate the homes for officers and generals. After receiving his interior architectural degree from the New York School of Design, he married his lifelong sweetheart, Margaret. They shared a happy life together, traveling the world, until her passing in 2014.

John enjoyed a successful career with interior design and architecture, which eventually brought him to St. Louis. It was here that they set down roots, grew their family, and established a passion for their new home and city. With the love and support of family and friends, John Pils Posters was brought to life. The iconic black and white line drawings of the city's skyline and the signature hot air balloon prints caused Johns's name to become well known to locals and tourists alike. This recognition allowed him to pursue his passion as a full-time artist in the St. Louis area.

John was generous in his life and active in his church. For the many that knew him and called him friend, they would agree that he was passionate about connecting with people and sharing his knowledge and inspirations. John loved to travel, Margaret and he travelled the world, especially cruising, inviting friends to join in their adventures. John continually organized gatherings, events, and parties, bringing people together. Regardless of where they were, Margaret and John seemed to make new friends, leaving an everlasting impression on all. Even after Margaret passed, John continued to bring people together. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.

Services: Funeral Service at St. John Church, 15808 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Circle of Concern. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jan
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Pathfinder Church
15800 Manchester Rd., Ellisville, MO
I just heard of the passing of your father. I am so saddened but remember the great times our families had in Dallas as well as St Louis. John was such an outstanding and creative talent in the retail design field and then to create John Pils Posters in St Louis. I love the art work John created. RIP John you were such a good friend.
John Heatherman
Coworker
January 26, 2022
So sorry to hear of John´s passing. He is a brilliant artist. I have 3 pieces of his of St Louis skyline. He will be missed.
Carol Neuner
Other
January 4, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
John Benedict
Friend
January 3, 2022
My heart goes out to you, Katie, as well as Todd, Lexie and Ben. John's artwork was always so clever and lovely. It's been a long time since I've seen you all, but I have such fond memories of Thorngully and I will pray for comfort for you, my friends.
Lisa Holderle
Friend
January 3, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Lisa Robinson
Friend
January 2, 2022
John, Rest in the arms of Jesus. You have been a blessing to me and many around the world. I was privledged to attend your watercolor classes. You inspire me to keep creating. My sincerest condolences to your children, family, and friends who will miss you. Thank you Lord for John Pils. ~Cindy R.
Cindy R.
Student
January 2, 2022
I'm very sorry to hear of John's passing. In 2007, I had the privilege of driving around eastern Germany with John to visit sites associated with Martin Luther so that he could do artwork for a series of Christmas ornaments and for one of his iconic cityscapes, this one of Wittenberg, the town where Luther sparked the Reformation. May God's peace be with John's family. He will be missed for sure.
David Mahsman
Friend
January 2, 2022
John's beautiful work will live on for many years. I'm proud to have his signed print of the St. Louis skyline hanging over my mantle. It was a gift from work colleagues when I transferred from St. Louis to Chicago. Rest in peace, John and blessings to your family.
Donna Norman
Other
January 1, 2022
My heartfelt sympathy - I worked with John at May D&C and have fond memories. He was always gracious and kind any time I saw him in later years. Mary Long and I will meet up soon to reminisce.
Lisa Eckert
Coworker
December 30, 2021
I offer my sympathy on hearing of Mr. Pils' passing. I have three of his creations hanging in my living room. He was very talented.
Liz Webb
December 30, 2021
I'm very sad to hear of John's passing. Last time I worked directly with him was in 2016 on a project. What a kind and generous man not only to friends but to many in the St. Louis area. Always very humble in his work, and always willing to help out/ donate to many. May God grant peace to his family and many friends.
Harold & Melissa Bohlmann
Friend
December 30, 2021
So many great memories from Passion Plays to visiting the Holy Land. The Pils are a blessing that live on in my heart.
Michelle Thompson
Friend
December 30, 2021
John and his wife were generous donors to many charities which is where I met him. He was a wonderful person whose contributions to this region and beyond were immeasurable. God’s peace to his family.
Paulette Foerster
Friend
December 30, 2021
Such a great loss for our community and world! A great and talented artist! I love looking at the pieces I managed to collect! Heaven gained a beautiful artist! Deepest sympathies to his family and friends!
Carol Hampton
Other
December 30, 2021
Sadden by the passing of this friendly and talented man. I am the happy owner of over a dozen of his prints and cherish them. Deepest sympathy to the family on your loss.
Carolyn Ring
December 30, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Amanda Bordak
Coworker
December 29, 2021
Sorry to hear of his passing. I just bought one of his pieces at the History Museum. When I worked, we bought them for going-away presents when someone got transferred. Condolences to his family and friends. Sad to lose good talent.
Carol Davis-McDonald
Other
December 29, 2021
He had such wonderful talent. So sorry about his passing. I’m just a fan.
Yvonne Schrick
Family
December 29, 2021
I worked with John over the years printing some of his beautiful artwork, and found him to be a thoughtful and upstanding man. I have several of his pieces adorning the walls in my office, and his ornaments hang on my Christmas tree. His attention to detail was amazing, and I enjoyed the working relationship I had with him, as well as his friendship. My sympathies to his family. May he rest in eternal peace.
Mary Kay Reinhold
Friend
December 29, 2021
