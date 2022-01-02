Pils, John Henry

82, passed away, Monday,

December 27, 2021.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret Erna Pils (nee Flaack); loving father of Karl (Cherole) Pils of Henderson, NV, Katherine (Todd) Geisert of Washington, MO, Kristen (Jason) Amich of Kirklin, IN and Kirk (Autumn) Pils of Wentzville, MO; dear grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 2.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, John's gift as an artist and designer always shined. When he was not working for his father in the family-owned deli and grocery store, he was commissioned to paint murals on the sides of buildings. He also spent time adding decor to his family home. While serving in the army, his interior design talent was also used to decorate the homes for officers and generals. After receiving his interior architectural degree from the New York School of Design, he married his lifelong sweetheart, Margaret. They shared a happy life together, traveling the world, until her passing in 2014.

John enjoyed a successful career with interior design and architecture, which eventually brought him to St. Louis. It was here that they set down roots, grew their family, and established a passion for their new home and city. With the love and support of family and friends, John Pils Posters was brought to life. The iconic black and white line drawings of the city's skyline and the signature hot air balloon prints caused Johns's name to become well known to locals and tourists alike. This recognition allowed him to pursue his passion as a full-time artist in the St. Louis area.

John was generous in his life and active in his church. For the many that knew him and called him friend, they would agree that he was passionate about connecting with people and sharing his knowledge and inspirations. John loved to travel, Margaret and he travelled the world, especially cruising, inviting friends to join in their adventures. John continually organized gatherings, events, and parties, bringing people together. Regardless of where they were, Margaret and John seemed to make new friends, leaving an everlasting impression on all. Even after Margaret passed, John continued to bring people together. He will be greatly missed by his family and all that knew him.

Services: Funeral Service at St. John Church, 15808 Manchester Road, Ellisville, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Circle of Concern. Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Monday, January 3, 2022 from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.