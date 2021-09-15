Menu
Matthias H. "Matt" Backer Jr.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
Saint Louis, MO

Backer, RADM USN Ret. Matthias H. Jr. M.D. 'Matt'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of Georgia Garrison Backer and the late Laverne Knapp Backer; loving father of Mary Kathryn Backer, Matthias (Maureen) Backer III, Mary Louise (the late Stephen) Barrett, Robert (Sally) Backer M.D., Edward Backer, Mary Susan Conklin, Mary Carol Miller, Mary Patrice (Michael) Banton, Joseph (Diana) Backer J.D., Brian (Sharon) Backer, Denis Backer BS, J.D. and the late Marilyn Ann (surviving Gary) Parker and Donald Backer; adoring grandfather of 30 and great-grandfather of 18; dear brother of the late Marcella (James) Hoffmann and Jacqueline (Richard) Schleicher; dear uncle of 19 nieces and nephews and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Saturday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift to ObGyn Dept. St. Louis U Medical School, St. Louis U High School, Our Lady of Providence Church, or Masses appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.




Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral
9:30a.m.
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road, Saint Louis, MO
Sep
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church
MO
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Dr. Backer was my and my family's OB-GYN from my grandmother on up for years. He was an exceptional physician and a very kind man. God speed Dr. Backer.
Lisa Lenox Roberson
Other
September 28, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dr. Baker passing. He was a fine man. Our families go way back to the OLP days. Prayers to your families The Kaiser Family
James Kaiser
Friend
September 23, 2021
Our deepest sympathy and condolences to Georgia and the entire Backer family. Our memories as kids growing up are priceless. Praying God blesses all of you with comfort and peace. Rest in eternal peace Uncle Matt.
Steve and Denice Bova
Family
September 19, 2021
I worked with Dr. Backer at St. Anthony´s Medical Center (Mercy South). Wonderful surgeon. Drs. M. Backer & R. Probst a comedy team. Many years ago we all sang Christmas songs with Dr. Backer playing . piano. We all loved him dearly. My deepest sympathies to the family. R.I.P.
Donna Nagle
Work
September 16, 2021
Dr Backer was an amazing obstetrician and gynecologist. He was part of Saint Louis University for 54 years. He was department Chairman from 1985-1991. He also took a chance on me and I would not have had my career without him. An amazing physician and educator. He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Mary
Mary Mclennan
Work
September 16, 2021
My condolences to the entire Backer family. We have not seen each other in years Mary Kay, but I do think of you often. I hope you are happy and well. Our mothers always kept in touch through the Medical Missionary prayer group so I would hear about updates on your family news. Our parents are all in Heaven now watching over us! You are all in my prayers, Nancy Klose Ahern
Nancy Klose Ahern
September 16, 2021
My condolences to the entire family. Dr. Backer delivered my first and third babies. He was a wonderful doctor and I was very fond of him. God bless you all.
Deanna and Tom Schinsky
Other
September 16, 2021
Dr. Edward and Colette O'Brien
September 15, 2021
Dr Backer took a chance with me in residency. He made me work harder because I did not want to disappoint him. My condolences to his family
Lou Ojascastro
September 15, 2021
