Backer, RADM USN Ret. Matthias H. Jr. M.D. 'Matt'

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the age of 94.

Beloved husband of Georgia Garrison Backer and the late Laverne Knapp Backer; loving father of Mary Kathryn Backer, Matthias (Maureen) Backer III, Mary Louise (the late Stephen) Barrett, Robert (Sally) Backer M.D., Edward Backer, Mary Susan Conklin, Mary Carol Miller, Mary Patrice (Michael) Banton, Joseph (Diana) Backer J.D., Brian (Sharon) Backer, Denis Backer BS, J.D. and the late Marilyn Ann (surviving Gary) Parker and Donald Backer; adoring grandfather of 30 and great-grandfather of 18; dear brother of the late Marcella (James) Hoffmann and Jacqueline (Richard) Schleicher; dear uncle of 19 nieces and nephews and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois on Saturday, September 18 at 9:30 a.m. to Our Lady of Providence Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift to ObGyn Dept. St. Louis U Medical School, St. Louis U High School, Our Lady of Providence Church, or Masses appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.