A SLOW SALUTE TO A FELLOW VETERAN
THANK YOU - FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY. You are one of our heroes. We will remember you always and miss you dearly. Take your Warrior's rest for a duty well done.
I wish to extend to members of your family my deepest sympathy on their loss. May the force of GOD be with them as they walk through this difficult time. May the loving promises of our LORD and Savior comfort them and give them peace.
As a grateful Veteran, I leave my sympathy and hope you accept this as a small token of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one to our Country.
SEMPER FI U. S. MARINE AND VIETNAM VET FOX CO 2Bn / 1st. MARINES [email protected]