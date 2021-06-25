Menu
Search by Name
Menu
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael E. Wors
FUNERAL HOME
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
3701 Falling Springs Road
Cahokia, IL

Wors, Michael E.

82, of Sauget, IL, died Sun. 6/20/2021. Visitation 10 a.m. - 12 noon, Mon., 6/28, Memorial Service to follow at Braun Funeral Home, Cahokia, IL. Burial Jefferson Barracks Nat'l Cemetery.


Published by St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jun. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Braun Colonial Funeral Home
3701 Falling Springs Road, Cahokia, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Braun Colonial Funeral Home - Cahokia
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
A SLOW SALUTE TO A FELLOW VETERAN THANK YOU - FOR YOUR SERVICE TO OUR COUNTRY. You are one of our heroes. We will remember you always and miss you dearly. Take your Warrior's rest for a duty well done. I wish to extend to members of your family my deepest sympathy on their loss. May the force of GOD be with them as they walk through this difficult time. May the loving promises of our LORD and Savior comfort them and give them peace. As a grateful Veteran, I leave my sympathy and hope you accept this as a small token of appreciation for the honorable and faithful service rendered by your loved one to our Country. SEMPER FI U. S. MARINE AND VIETNAM VET FOX CO 2Bn / 1st. MARINES [email protected]
PHIL ODOM
Friend
June 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results