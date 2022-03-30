Grossman, Sheryl Gloria

of Pikesville, MD passed away March 28, 2022, surrounded by loving friends after a 17-year, determined struggle with multiple cancers. Born in Chicago, IL on December 30, 1975, Sheryl was the granddaughter of Sam and Freda Fruitman and David and Marion Grossman of Toronto, Canada. She is survived by her younger brother Daniel of Chicago and parents Karen and Professor Lawrence Grossman, now residents of Henderson, NV. Sheryl was a graduate of Heather Hill School, Parker Jr. High and Homewood-Flossmoor High School (1994) in Chicago's south suburbs, and received her BA (1998) in Psychology with a minor in Jewish and Near Eastern Studies and a special minor in Disability Studies, and her MA (2001) in Social Work with a concentration in Disability Issues and Advocacy from Washington University in St. Louis, MO. Founder of Bloom's Connect and Board Member of Yad Hachazakah, the Jewish Disability Empowerment Center, she was a fierce advocate and activist for the rights of the disabled, and served as a role model and source of empowerment for disabled people in general and those with Bloom's Syndrome in particular. In recent years, she worked on making the workplace accessible to the disabled for the Job Accommodation Network, on housing rights for the disabled for the National Council on Independent Living, and on making covid vaccine accessible to aged, disabled and homebound people for Independent Marylanders Achieving Growth through Empowerment. Loved by so many in every community she touched in her abbreviated life, she made every day count and left an outsized, positive mark on humanity.

Services: A funeral service was held on Tuesday, March 29 at Sol Levinson's Chapel in Pikesville, MD. Sheryl's funeral and burial will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31 at King David Memorial Chapel and Cemetery in Las Vegas, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bikur Cholim of Baltimore.