Andrew Birmingham
July 23, 1946 - March 17, 2022
Andrew Birmingham, 75, of College Station, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Andrew was born on July 23, 1946, in Newark, New Jersey, to his parents, Barbara and George Birmingham. Andrew grew up in Glenridge, New Jersey, with his siblings, Brian, George, and Gail Birmingham. He went to Arkansas College, and then enlisted to serve his country in the US Army. Andrew retired from the Army, after serving in Vietnam and earning the Air Medal, and started to enjoy golfing.
Andrew began his career as a Golf Pro at Texas A&M University. He didn't just teach golf, he loved to play golf with his friends. He had a passion for golf, and loved everything about the game! He also worked as a radio DJ, which he enjoyed immensely too! Andrew also enjoyed painting.
Family was important to Andrew. He enjoyed being around his children and grandchildren every moment he could get! He enjoyed taking them on vacations. One of his fondest memories was going on a road trip with his children to New Mexico, California, and Nevada. It was a beautiful experience. They also went on a trip to Hawaii, which was one of his favorites.
Andrew was a kind and thoughtful man, and will be missed by all of his family and friends. His kind nature and generous heart will never be forgotten.
Andrew is reunited with his parents, George and Barbara Birmingham; sister, Gail and husband Bobby Landolfi; son, Christopher; and his best dog, Cinnamon.
Andrew will be missed by his children, Janice Birmingham and husband Brandon Hoots, and Drew Birmingham; grandchildren, Madison Birmingham, Allyson Birmingham, Alex Birmingham, Jacob Hoots, Abigail Hoots, and Olivia Hoots; siblings, Brian and George Birmmingham; his furry family members, Jethrow, Amy, and Emma; and his many golf buddies, including Steve and Midge Stark.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 pm, on Wednesday, March 23rd, at Hillier of COLLEGE STATION.
Please visit Andrew's tribute page at www.HillierFuneralHome.com
to share memories and stories.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 21, 2022.