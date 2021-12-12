Hubert Dwayne Nelson



October 10, 1939 - December 2, 2021



Private graveside service for Hubert Dwayne Nelson, 82, of McKinney was at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Piney Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were under the direction of Erman Smith Funeral Home. Mr. Nelson passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021 in McKinney.



He was born October 10, 1939, in Pittsburg to Clifton E and Evie Lena Dudney Nelson. He was a retired Urban Planner and Land Agent, a veteran of the Texas Army National Guard with the rank of 2nd Lieutenant from September 1963 to March 1969.



Mr. Nelson was a graduate of Texas A&M class 1962 and Varsity Letterman in track and field, married Ellen Diviak in San Antonio Texas, June 22, 1963. Shortly after graduation, with rise of Vietnam conflict, Hubert enlisted in Texas Army National Guard 36th Infantry Division. After several moves and assignments, Hubert and Ellen retuned to Bryan/College Station, Texas in 1969. As a prominent city employee and active community volunteer of Bryan for next 30 years, Hubert was an integral part of the planned urban development and expansion that took place in Brazos Valley during the 1970s and 1980s. A significant portion of Bryan's infrastructure, parks, and suburban communities seen today were planned and developed with Hubert's consultation. After 13 years working for City of Bryan, Hubert spent the next 30 plus years successfully managing private real estate development and leading the land department and reclamation strategy at Texas Municipal Power Agency - Navasota. Hubert enjoyed volunteering for church mission building projects in Texas and internationally, watching Aggie Football, deer hunting, coaching little league baseball and moreover, enjoyed traveling extensively for fishing trips with his wife Ellen on Texas gulf coast and Alaska. Long time members of Central Baptist Church, then First Baptist Church Bryan, Hubert and his wife of 58 plus years raised two children, and five grandchildren.



He is survived by his son, Col. Brooks E. Nelson, and wife Kimberley of Houston; daughter, Wendy L. "Nelson" Osburn and husband, Kelley of Celina; grandchildren, Victoria, Jackson, Luke, Presley, and Jake; sister, Maurita "Nelson" Balmain of Bryan.



Mr. Nelson was preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Evie Nelson; wife, Ellen Nelson, passed away September 10, 2021.



Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Dec. 12, 2021.