Juanita Patricia CorrierAugust 3, 1942 - December 13, 2021On Monday December 13, 2021, Juanita Patricia Corrier passed away after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She passed peacefully in her sleep at M.D. Anderson hospital surrounded by her children.Juanita was born in Vancouver, Canada and moved to Osoyoos, Canada in 1951 where she grew up with her six siblings in a converted two car garage with an outhouse. She worked from a young age in her family's orchard, sewing clothes for neighbors and numerous other jobs to make ends meet. Her humble beginnings instilled in her a determination to be self-reliant and a dedication to hard work.While in high school Juanita met her husband Don Corrier, after Don completed his service in the Army, they were married on December 8, 1962. She and her husband attended Eastern Washington State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and would have completed her master's degree but moved to Texas before completing her dissertation so Don could attend Texas A&M to obtain his PhD. As one of the few women at this time obtaining a degree in mathematics, she had to overcome many barriers which instilled in her a desire for fairness and one reason she emphasized that she lived by the 'golden rule'.While working on their college degrees they had three children. Juanita also taught high school math and physics for several years after obtaining her degree and loved being a teacher. Don's job as a research scientist studying tropical cattle diseases resulted in a move to Colombia, South America where the family lived for six years. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Colombia and Central America. It was in Colombia that Juanita took up tennis, which would become her lifelong passion, one that provided her with wonderful friends and gave her great comfort and joy.Upon returning to College Station in 1978 Juanita decided to use her mathematical skills in the real estate field. At that time high interest rates required creative financing and Juanita's mathematical knowledge gained her respect in the real estate community. She was a licensed Realtor for 44 years and served as president of the BCS Association of Realtors. She was voted Realtor of the Year in 1990.Juanita was a great cook and made many wonderful meals for her family, a great seamstress making many memorable Halloween costumes and a pretty good tennis player with a strong backhand and the occasional great lob.She was predeceased by her husband Don Corrier, parents Nick and Ann Dekteroff, sister Jeanette McBride, twin sister Joyce Dyke and brother Jonathan Dekteroff.She is survived by her son Shon Corrier and wife P.J., son Brad Corrier and wife Tracy, daughter Shelby Bacak and husband Darrell; grandchildren Kevin Corrier-Cox, Grace Corrier, Ben Corrier and Graham Bacak; sisters Jacqui Ali, June Woods, Joan Ross, and numerous nieces and nephews.A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, December 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Phillips Events Center at Briarcrest tennis courts with a reception to follow. Dress is casual and feel free to wear your 'tennis whites'.Donations can be made in Juanita's name to Hospice Brazos Valley or the CSISD Education Foundation.The family doesn't request flowers for Juanita but please buy a nice bouquet from a local florist to give to someone special and tell them that you love them.