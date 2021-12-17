Menu
Juanita Patricia Corrier
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
Juanita Patricia Corrier

August 3, 1942 - December 13, 2021

On Monday December 13, 2021, Juanita Patricia Corrier passed away after a long battle with multiple myeloma. She passed peacefully in her sleep at M.D. Anderson hospital surrounded by her children.

Juanita was born in Vancouver, Canada and moved to Osoyoos, Canada in 1951 where she grew up with her six siblings in a converted two car garage with an outhouse. She worked from a young age in her family's orchard, sewing clothes for neighbors and numerous other jobs to make ends meet. Her humble beginnings instilled in her a determination to be self-reliant and a dedication to hard work.

While in high school Juanita met her husband Don Corrier, after Don completed his service in the Army, they were married on December 8, 1962. She and her husband attended Eastern Washington State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics and would have completed her master's degree but moved to Texas before completing her dissertation so Don could attend Texas A&M to obtain his PhD. As one of the few women at this time obtaining a degree in mathematics, she had to overcome many barriers which instilled in her a desire for fairness and one reason she emphasized that she lived by the 'golden rule'.

While working on their college degrees they had three children. Juanita also taught high school math and physics for several years after obtaining her degree and loved being a teacher. Don's job as a research scientist studying tropical cattle diseases resulted in a move to Colombia, South America where the family lived for six years. They enjoyed traveling extensively throughout Colombia and Central America. It was in Colombia that Juanita took up tennis, which would become her lifelong passion, one that provided her with wonderful friends and gave her great comfort and joy.

Upon returning to College Station in 1978 Juanita decided to use her mathematical skills in the real estate field. At that time high interest rates required creative financing and Juanita's mathematical knowledge gained her respect in the real estate community. She was a licensed Realtor for 44 years and served as president of the BCS Association of Realtors. She was voted Realtor of the Year in 1990.

Juanita was a great cook and made many wonderful meals for her family, a great seamstress making many memorable Halloween costumes and a pretty good tennis player with a strong backhand and the occasional great lob.

She was predeceased by her husband Don Corrier, parents Nick and Ann Dekteroff, sister Jeanette McBride, twin sister Joyce Dyke and brother Jonathan Dekteroff.

She is survived by her son Shon Corrier and wife P.J., son Brad Corrier and wife Tracy, daughter Shelby Bacak and husband Darrell; grandchildren Kevin Corrier-Cox, Grace Corrier, Ben Corrier and Graham Bacak; sisters Jacqui Ali, June Woods, Joan Ross, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, December 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at the Phillips Events Center at Briarcrest tennis courts with a reception to follow. Dress is casual and feel free to wear your 'tennis whites'.

Donations can be made in Juanita's name to Hospice Brazos Valley or the CSISD Education Foundation.

The family doesn't request flowers for Juanita but please buy a nice bouquet from a local florist to give to someone special and tell them that you love them.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Phillips Events Center
Briarcrest tennis courts, TX
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Nancy Young just sent me Juanita´s obituary! I had no idea and wish I would have been there to see her more. She was a wonderful person and friend when we lived in College Station. Love and blessings to all her family. Leslie And Bill Moyer
Leslie Moyer
Friend
February 11, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Mothers passing. Our thoughts are with all of you at this time. Your Mom had a Special place in Aunt Joyce´s heart... She loved her dearly.
Ken and Lydia Bodner
December 22, 2021
Shon, Brad and Shelby- I´m so saddened to learn of Juanita´s passing. What a classy lady! It´s been 30 years since I lived next door to you guys, but I was grateful to have had the Corrier family as neighbors for more than a decade. My sincere condolences to each of you and your families.
Dorothy Holtkamp
Other
December 21, 2021
Shelby, after reading her bio I am all the more convinced that I can know the mother by knowing the daughter. What a Canadian-American treasure she was! May memories of her comfort you and continue to guide you.
Doris Narro
December 21, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to the Corrier family. Praying for you all during this time of great loss.
Garry and Gerry Adams family
Friend
December 19, 2021
In loving memory of a favourite aunt.
Darbi and Ken Rawluk
December 18, 2021
We are deeply saddened by this treasure of a woman who greatly influenced our lives.
Alex and Juan Moreno
Friend
December 17, 2021
Juanita was a favorite customer. Elegant, kind and those sparkling eyes! I have alway had a lot of respect for her. Your wonderful recounting of her life story was revealing yet not surprising. She was a really wonderful lady who treated me and everyone else as an equal. I know you will miss her. God bless.
Jan Lee
December 17, 2021
Please accept our sincere sympathy in the loss of your beloved mother. Sending hugs and love.
Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Board and Staff
December 17, 2021
My condolences to the Family, This is such sad news to hear, We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Deborah Stepanek
Work
December 17, 2021
Juanita taught me a lot in the 20+ years I worked with her. She was a pillar in the real estate community and a wonderful person to know. I´m broken hearted for her family. I know she would adore a memorial service on her beloved tennis court. Prayers of peace and comfort for all who love her.
Kristi Fox Satsky
Work
December 16, 2021
Deepest condolences on the loss of such a special lady. It was a privilege and an honor to know her. We will keep you all in our thoughts and prayers.
Angela Birdwell
Work
December 16, 2021
My prayers are with the Family. Juanita was an absolute joy to work with while I was in the Title Industry.
Colleen Waller
Work
December 16, 2021
So many great memories of my time with Juanita over the years...I will miss her greatly. We first met more than 20 years ago when I moved to the area and bought the first of five houses I've owned here through her. She was a great realtor, but a greater friend. If you were a client, chances are you became a personal friend as well. I can't count the number of times we've enjoyed meals together, and the times she was a guest at family gatherings and parties at my house over the years...everybody loved Juanita. I know she'll be missed greatly by Brad and Tracey, and their kids, and by her other son and daughter and their kids....but, also by her many dear friends throughout this community whose lives she's touched. So fitting that we should remember this pillar of our community, beloved mother, grandmother and dear friend on her beloved tennis courts. I know she's working on her backhand somewhere in that great beyond!
Joe Northrop
Friend
December 16, 2021
