Larry Eugene Hayes

January 15, 1961 - August 28, 2021

Larry Eugene Hayes, 60 of Hempstead passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021. Funeral Services are set for 11am Friday, September 10 at the Sand Prairie Baptist Church in the George Community. Visitation will from 10am until service time on Friday, September 10 also at the Church. Pastor Larry Andrews will officiate and burial will follow in the Sand Prairie Baptist Cemetery.

Born January 15, 1961 in Navasota, Texas, he was the son of Edward Gene and Bonnie Marie (Harris) Hayes. Larry loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed being with friends. He was passionate about boating and cars. In his younger years, he loved the rodeo.

His parents Edward and Bonnie precede him in death.

Larry leaves behind to cherish his memories, one son, James Edward Hayes; one daughter, Heather Hunnicutt and husband Chad Boshers; he also leaves a sister, Towana and her husband James Arnold; as well as four aunts, Linda and husband Ronnie Nickerson, Janie Nixon, Patricia Hayes, Jean Parrott and Fred; one niece, Chelsie Wright and her husband Nathan; great nephew, Barrett Wright; numerous cousins and friends.

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 9, 2021.
