Melba Anderson
October 2, 1935 - January 5, 2022
Melba Anderson, 86, of College Station, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The family will have a private burial at the Aggie Field of Honor. The Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 1:30 p.m., followed by visitation with the family in the church's atrium. Prior to the service, family and out-of-town guests are invited to lunch at the church from 11:30a.m.-1:30p.m.
Melba was born on October 2, 1935 to Joe Talmage and Ethel Ophelia Campbell Wood in Tolar, Texas, at her grandmother's home.
Melba was a life-long learner, graduating from Melvin High School as valedictorian and furthering her education at Baylor University. From there, she decided she couldn't wait to marry her childhood sweetheart, Lavon, who was a student at Texas A&M. They moved to Waco while Lavon served in the United States Air Force. They then returned to College Station, where Lavon completed his education. After Lavon obtained his PhD,, Melba, Lavon and their three girls moved to Corpus Christi, then to Odessa, followed by Plano. During that time, Melba was very active in many church activities, including many years of teaching youth in Sunday School and youth mission trips each summer.
When Lavon retired, he and Melba promptly built a house and moved to College Station. Melba was extremely active at First Baptist Bryan, where she led Bible Study, quilting groups, taught young married couples in Sunday School, Women On Mission, and was a mentor to MOPS. She taught many women to quilt, crochet, and do all kinds of crafts through the Discovery program. She was also involved with Texas A&M University's Chancellors Council, and was selected to serve for a game as "assistant coach" for Gary Blair's women's basketball program.
Melba wrote youth Sunday School lessons for the SBC / Lifeway. She was a gifted writer and left many written memories for her family – including everything from Scripture interpretations to musical production narrations to Christmas letters to Santa (a must read), to humorous texts to her grandsons and sticky notes to her daughters. She was known for her humor but even more for her incredible gift of giving to others and for her unconditional love for her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Elroy Otte.
She is survived by her husband, Lavon Anderson, of 65 ½ years; her daughters, Kerri Donica (Corsicana), Alicia Anderson (Denton), and Juli Woolley and husband Kevin (Lindale); her grandchildren, Hunter Donica, Heath Donica and wife Ashley, Parker Heath, Brandon Woolley and Brittney Woolley; her great-grandchildren, Brooks Donica and Maverick Donica; her sister, Barbara White and husband Harold, her brother, Gale Wood and wife Sandra, and her sister-in-law, Marsha Anderson; and other relatives and so very many, many friends. She will be missed more than words could possibly express.
Should such be desired, donations to the First Baptist Bryan building fund (in lieu of flowers) would be appreciated.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Jan. 7, 2022.