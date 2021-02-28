Royce Wendell Thomas
September 6, 1940 - February 9, 2021
Royce Wendell Thomas, 80, of Richmond, Texas, passed away after a long-fought battle with Parkinson's Disease. Royce was born in Dewey County, Oklahoma to Roy and Hazel (Hamilton) Thomas.
A resident of Galveston County, Royce met and married Barbara Parrish Thomas. Royce was a Texas Iron Worker and when he wasn't working he loved restoring old vehicles, hunting, fishing and gardening. After relocating to Somerville, Texas Royce worked for and retired from College Station ISD.
Six years ago he relocated to Richmond to be closer to family. Royce was an active member at River Pointe Church where he enjoyed serving as a camera operator. He was a Master Mason in good standing, and a member of Order of the Eastern Star.
His parents, two sisters, Carol Sue Rimmer and Emma Lenora Smith, his in-laws, Dudley and Mary Parrish; and a brother-in-law, Brian Ray Parrish, all preceded Royce in death.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Barbara (Parrish) Thomas; his son, Royce Thomas Jr.; his daughter, Dawn Rodriguez and husband Roy; a sister, Joyce Elaine Beal; brother-in-law, Dudley Parrish and wife Dorothy; five grandchildren, Jonathan Thomas, Roy Rodriguez Jr., Barbara Kaluza and husband Joshua, Theresa Rodriguez and Mario Rodriguez; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Brie Kaluza; along with many nieces, nephews, countless friends and co-workers.
Royce donated his body to science to help with medical research. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at River Pointe Church, 21000 Southwest Frwy, Richmond TX 77469, also live streamed on YouTube at http://bit.ly/3byxyQz
.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in his name be made to, Houston Area Parkinson Society, 2700 Southwest Frwy #296, Houston, TX 77098.
Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Feb. 28, 2021.