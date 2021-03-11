Menu
Sarina Bray
1949 - 2021
Waltrip High School
FUNERAL HOME
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home & Crematory - Bryan
3001 S College Ave
Bryan, TX
Sarina Bray

August 22, 1949 - March 06, 2021

Sarina Bray, 71, of Bryan passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021, surrounded by her family at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan.

Sarina was born on August 22, 1949, in Gloucester, Massachusetts, the daughter of Thomas Favazza and Katheryn Bull. She spent the early part of her life in Houston and graduated from Waltrip High School. Sarina met and married the love of her life Cornel Bray, in Houston and they enjoyed 51 wonderful years of marriage. She was a hard worker, enjoying her career in customer service.

Sarina loved to cook for her family and they all enjoyed traveling together. At home, she was a wonderful, loving mother to her children.

She had a strong will and possessed a great determination to succeed, which she passed on to her children and ultimately, her grandchildren. Those who knew her best describe her as a generous, kind, and loving friend to everyone she knew. Her family is what brought her the most joy, spending time with and being surrounded by all of them together.

Sarina was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Favazza; and brothers, Tommy Favazza and Matthew Favazza.

Survivors include her husband, James Cornel Bray; her children, Teena Bray, Billy Bray and wife Kelly; her mother, Katheryn Bull; her brother, Peter Favazza; her sister, Cassarda Hammond and husband John; four grandchildren, Megan Jeanes, Mya Bray, Gabby Bray, and Ayden Bray; and two great-grandchildren, Gadge Jeanes and Ryder Law; a large extended family and many close friends.

Express condolences at Callawayjones.com

Published by The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Mar. 11, 2021.
I knew Sarina when I worked for St. Joseph Rehab Center. She was always willing to volunteer to assist the program I ran. She always talked about her family. Although I had not seen her since I remarried and moved, I remember her fondly and am sorry for your loss.
Cathy King Dannemiller
Work
December 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Sarina was a sweet and kind woman. She will be missed.
Renee Medina
March 9, 2021
Our prayers are with you, along with our deepest heartfelt condolences.
Renae Richards
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss.
Mary Ann Batten
March 8, 2021
