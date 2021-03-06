LOUP CITY - Dennis Maciejewski, 91, of Loup City, loving husband and father of six children, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
A private, family-only Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday at St. Josaphat's Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Public visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 4. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for the visitation, Rosary and Mass. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page.
Memorials are suggested to St. Josaphat's Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus or donor's choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Maciejewski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Dennis Francis Maciejewski was born on a farm in Sherman County, on Jan. 16, 1930, to Louie C. and Mary M. (Polski). He graduated from Loup City High School, received his teaching certificate from Kearney State College and served in the Army during the Korean War.
Dennis married Lillian M. Lech on Nov. 24, 1956. They made their livelihood on the farm and raised their six children. They were recognized by the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation with the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award. Dennis had specific priorities in his life: God, his wife and children and the community. He taught his children the importance of caring for your loved ones, respect, loyalty and hard work.
Dennis was a servant member of the St. Josephat Catholic community. He participated as Eucharistic Minister, Lector and Greeter. During his membership of the Knights of Columbus Council 545 he served a term as Commander. Dennis served as Bingo Chair for many years. He also was a longstanding member of the American Legion Post 48 and VFW. After moving into Loup City in 2003 he filled the rest of his calendar with family events, fishing, golfing, card playing engagements and continued maintenance of the homestead. He was known for his quick wit and jokes especially while sharing coffee with the guys at the Diner. Dennis will be missed by many.
Dennis and Lillian were married for 64 years and she preceded him in death Jan. 30, 2021. They first met at a polka dance and they continued to dance through their life until physically unable. We are certain they are now together dancing their way through the stars.
Dennis is survived by his children, Cindy (Tim) Molko of Rochester, Minn., Christie (John) Arkle of Kearney, Chuck (Colleen) of Elkhorn, Ron of Parker, Colo., Duane (Jodi) of Omaha and Sharon (Ed) Robson of Elkhorn; grandchildren, Matt (Victoria) Molko, Mike Molko, Erika, Shawn (Brecken) and Aaron Arkle, Cameron and Lauren Maciejewski, Lilly and Grace Robson; great-grandsons, Solomon and Ambrose Molko; sister, Harriet Kisicki; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Gladys Maciejewski; and brothers-in-law, Darryl Roberts, Everett (Pat), Leonard, Marvin (Nancy) and Rolland (Eileen) Lech.
Dennis was preceded in death by his wife, Lillian; parents, Louie and Mary; brothers, James and Francis; sister, Angie Dubas; sisters-in-law, Sylvia Roberts, Mary and Ruth Lech; and brothers-in-law, Richard Kisicki, Roman Lech and Rene Dubas.
Published by The Grand Island Independent on Mar. 6, 2021.