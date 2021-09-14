Menu
Marcus Nathel Smalls
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy
Bamberg, SC

Marcus Nathel Smalls

AIKEN -- The funeral for Marcus Nathel Smalls, 44, of 735 Maple Drive, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021, at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., Denmark.

Burial will be in Lemon Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Smalls, son of the late Nathel Smalls and Dessie May Bias Smalls, was born on Nov. 18, 1976, in Bamberg. He entered into eternal rest on Sept. 13 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Marcus was educated in Denmark public school system and graduated with the class of 1996. Marcus was employed by Arcilla Mining and Land Company located in McIntyre, Georgia, as a driver.

Marcus was a member of Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc. in Denmark. On Feb. 10, 2018, Marcus married the love of his life, Brenda Denise Jones-Smalls.

Marcus was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Brenda Denise Smalls.

Marcus was a fun and loving young man. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Marcus also enjoyed racing cars and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and praising the Lord.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Ja'Marcus Smalls, Malik Smalls, Marquez Smalls, Amari Smalls and Marcus Smalls Jr.; his daughters, Marquesha Smalls and Aaliyah Smalls; a brother, Tarrel (Kimberly) Smalls; a sister, Sherri (Howard) Davis; a loving and devoted mother-in-law, Brenda Broughton; and father-in-law, David Jones II. Marcus will be sadly missed by a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he dearly loved.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother-in-law, Brenda Broughton, 1938 Honeyford Road, Denmark. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.



Published by The Times and Democrat from Sep. 14 to Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Dash's Funeral Home
12409 Heritage Hwy, Bamberg, SC
Sep
20
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc.
Denmark, SC
Funeral services provided by:
Dash's Funeral Home
Rest In Peace Marcus!!! The Class Of 1996 is going to miss you. Your family have my deepest sympathy. We love you but God loved you best.
Willette Wise
September 20, 2021
Words can't Express the Loss of a Love one but" God knows and will ease the pain. My Deepest Condolences to the Jones & smalls families
Anne simmons
September 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
The Brabham family
September 18, 2021
Deepest Condolences To My Cousin We Had a Lot Of Nicknames For Each Other But Bishop Fits You Best.Rest in Heaven
Jessie Collins
Family
September 17, 2021
We extend our most heartfelt condolences to the Smalls and Broughton families. Trusting God for His strength and comfort throughout this very difficult time.
Reginald and Veronica Williams
September 16, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy and prayers for strength at this time
Rose A. & Willie Baxter
September 16, 2021
We are praying for you as you move through these very difficult days. The Lord will take care of you.
The Holman Family
Family
September 15, 2021
