Marcus Nathel Smalls

AIKEN -- The funeral for Marcus Nathel Smalls, 44, of 735 Maple Drive, Aiken, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 20, 2021, at Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc., Denmark.

Burial will be in Lemon Swamp Baptist Church Cemetery, Bamberg.

Mr. Smalls, son of the late Nathel Smalls and Dessie May Bias Smalls, was born on Nov. 18, 1976, in Bamberg. He entered into eternal rest on Sept. 13 at Aiken Regional Medical Center, Aiken.

Marcus was educated in Denmark public school system and graduated with the class of 1996. Marcus was employed by Arcilla Mining and Land Company located in McIntyre, Georgia, as a driver.

Marcus was a member of Progressive Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ Inc. in Denmark. On Feb. 10, 2018, Marcus married the love of his life, Brenda Denise Jones-Smalls.

Marcus was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Brenda Denise Smalls.

Marcus was a fun and loving young man. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. Marcus also enjoyed racing cars and spending time with his friends. He enjoyed spending time with his family and praising the Lord.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his sons, Ja'Marcus Smalls, Malik Smalls, Marquez Smalls, Amari Smalls and Marcus Smalls Jr.; his daughters, Marquesha Smalls and Aaliyah Smalls; a brother, Tarrel (Kimberly) Smalls; a sister, Sherri (Howard) Davis; a loving and devoted mother-in-law, Brenda Broughton; and father-in-law, David Jones II. Marcus will be sadly missed by a host of loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, whom he dearly loved.

Viewing for the public will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Friends may visit at the residence of his mother-in-law, Brenda Broughton, 1938 Honeyford Road, Denmark. Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Bamberg. Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com.