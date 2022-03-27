Menu
Tara Von Wiles Thompson
Thompson Funeral Home, Inc.
1012 Whitman St.
Orangeburg, SC

Tara Von Wiles Thompson

ELLOREE -- Tara Von Wiles Thompson, 60, of Elloree, passed away on March 24, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel.

Born on Oct. 4, 1961, in Orangeburg, Tara was a daughter of the late Russell Allen Wiles and Barbara Griffin Beasley, both of Elloree.

Tara graduated from Elloree High School and enjoyed being a wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker.

Tara is survived by her husband of 42 years, Terry Thompson; their daughter, Tracy Thompson (Dustin); grandson, Kason; and furry baby, Bogey, all of Elloree; a brother, Terrell Allen Wiles (Cathy), of Canton, North Carolina; a sister, Sabra Wiles Holder (Phill), of Silva, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Cheryl Thompson Blackburn (Wayne), of Canaan; brothers-in-law, Steve Thompson (Paula), of Orangeburg, and Dennis Thompson (Pamela), of Marion, North Carolina. Tara had many nieces and nephews.

Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.thompsonfh.net


Published by The Times and Democrat on Mar. 27, 2022.
