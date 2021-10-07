BRUNING, The Rev. Alton "Al" James, 83, of Ashland, entered into eternal glory with Jesus and the Saints that went before him on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Born in Middleport, New York, Al was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Alice Bruning; and siblings, Duane (Janet), Clayton and Susan Bruning. He is survived by his loving wife, Marge (Vogler); devoted children, son, Matthew James (Jennifer) Bruning and daughter, Bethany Joy (Chadam) Hover.
Grandchildren, Charlotte and Caroline Bruning and Emily and Nolan Hover had the joy to call him "PePa."
He is also survived by brother, Fay (Karen) Bruning; and sisters, Anita Markham (Paul, deceased) and Jean Bruning; along with many relatives, friends and former parishioners.
Graduating from General Motors Institute, Al was an engineer before attending Concordia Seminary and becoming a pastor in the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. He faithfully served congregations in Wyoming, Connecticut, Michigan, Ohio and Virginia. An excellent preacher of the Word and Bible study leader, Al served His Lord and the church for over 55 years.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2315 N. Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, with a visitation preceding the service at 10 a.m. Face masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran or LCMS Mission Central, 40718 E 16, Mapleton, Iowa 51034. "Well done, good and faithful servant."
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2021.
Our sympathy to the family We had a good memories about Al .
The Walker's
Family
October 9, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your loss. Our family has so many wonderful memories of the kids growing up together and the kindness and generosity of Reverend Al. May peace be with you, and may the love and friendship of so many who loved him give you strength and comfort.
Teta (JOYCE) SKOCIC
Other
October 7, 2021
The past few days have brought many memories. Some bringing tears, laughter and smiles but mostly appreciation for Pastor Bruning. One of our favorites
as we were greeting pastor before Sunday morning service with our young boys our Scott reach his hand out and very seriously said " morning Jesus". As I started to day no Scotty that is not... Pastor said no, no, let him believe, let him believe. Sense of humor. Absolutely. My kind. I still use the "Lutheran" coffee mug he gave me at our last elders meeting before we left Ohio for Michigan. We cherish our time with at Concordia with Al, Marge, Matthew and Bethany. We felt welcomed and enjoyed your friendship while we lived in the area. Our youngest, Benjamin was born in Ohio and baptized by Pastor Bruning. We also have fond memories of the Christmas programs with all the kids. All our love to Marge, Bethany and Matthew.