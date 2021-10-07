The past few days have brought many memories. Some bringing tears, laughter and smiles but mostly appreciation for Pastor Bruning. One of our favorites as we were greeting pastor before Sunday morning service with our young boys our Scott reach his hand out and very seriously said " morning Jesus". As I started to day no Scotty that is not... Pastor said no, no, let him believe, let him believe. Sense of humor. Absolutely. My kind. I still use the "Lutheran" coffee mug he gave me at our last elders meeting before we left Ohio for Michigan. We cherish our time with at Concordia with Al, Marge, Matthew and Bethany. We felt welcomed and enjoyed your friendship while we lived in the area. Our youngest, Benjamin was born in Ohio and baptized by Pastor Bruning. We also have fond memories of the Christmas programs with all the kids. All our love to Marge, Bethany and Matthew.

George and Mary Eberlein Friend October 7, 2021