SCHAIBLE, Christian, Sr., 61, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 27, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Marie Delores Schaible; daughters, Rose Marie Schaible (fiancee', Jackie Roberts), Angela Louise Schaible; son, Christian Henry Schaible Jr.; parents, Donald H. and June L. Schaible; sisters, Melody A. Schaible, Sandra L. Getts (Elmer); grandsons, Joseph A. Schaible, Bruce V. Gall. Christian was a retired DC1 (Damage Controlman Technician) in the U.S. Navy and was most currently working at EHS Environmental Testing. He loved his family and his country. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. A celebration of his life will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences at morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.