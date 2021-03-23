Menu
Clara L. Sims
FUNERAL HOME
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard
Richmond, VA
SIMS, Clara L., 70, of Richmond, died Sunday, March 21, 2021. Surviving are her daughter, Tara Sims; grandson, Jaquan Sims; nieces, nephews, aunt, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 28, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rev. Roscoe Copper III officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Scott's Funeral Home
115 East Brookland Park Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Mar
29
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Mt. Calvary Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear about your mom Clara. We used to work together at Crestar/SunTrust. We shared some good laughs together. Hold on to God's unchanging hand. He will lead you and guide you along the way.
Deborah T Patterson
March 28, 2021
To my dear niece Tara, please accept my deepest sympathy in the passing of your mom, my old neighbor and friend. My prayers are with you today and many more to come. I will be in touch.
Howard Taylor
March 27, 2021
So sorry to hear the loss of Clara she was my classmate and my neighbor
Addie Mitchell
March 27, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
March 27, 2021
sorry for your loss, I haven seen Clara in years, but she was apart of my family for years. Rest in peace
Beverly Allen
March 24, 2021
To the family & friends of Clara Sims, We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Clara. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor her memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier. Jim Glass General Mgr. Mount Calvary Cemetery 804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
March 24, 2021
