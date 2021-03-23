SIMS, Clara L., 70, of Richmond, died Sunday, March 21, 2021. Surviving are her daughter, Tara Sims; grandson, Jaquan Sims; nieces, nephews, aunt, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, March 28, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Rev. Roscoe Copper III officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2021.