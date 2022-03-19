On behalf of The Tyler family & members of the Mealy clan of Memphis, TN (the late James F. Tyler, Sr. son of the late Fanno Mealy Tyler-Williams), we offer our sincere condolences to our family in blood & brother in Christ Jesus. It saddens us to hear of the death of distant relatives because although we are far in distance, you are still so close to our hearts. Rest well our brother. We are praying heavily for David´s family & close loved ones.

Joseph Tyler March 20, 2022