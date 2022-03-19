To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Mealy Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robert Mealy Funeral Home.
7 Entries
My deepest sympathies to your family Rena
Mary Coker
March 22, 2022
We offer our Sympathy to Renee and family for the loss of her dear brother David.
Mr. & Ms. David Coles
Family
March 22, 2022
Rest in Peace old friend
Raymond S Peaks
Friend
March 22, 2022
Sincere condolences to Renee and family on the passing of David. You and family will be in our prayers
Sonja Thornton Lightfoot
March 20, 2022
On behalf of The Tyler family & members of the Mealy clan of Memphis, TN (the late James F. Tyler, Sr. son of the late Fanno Mealy Tyler-Williams), we offer our sincere condolences to our family in blood & brother in Christ Jesus. It saddens us to hear of the death of distant relatives because although we are far in distance, you are still so close to our hearts. Rest well our brother. We are praying heavily for David´s family & close loved ones.
Joseph Tyler
March 20, 2022
Condolences to the family
Tammy Mack
March 19, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences and praying for comfort and strength for you and your family during this difficult time.