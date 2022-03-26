NICHOLS, David Brown, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on March 22, 2022. He was born on November 22, 1954 in Bedford County, Va.. He was a devoted and loving husband, father and son, as well as a beloved friend to all who knew him.
He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Ninah Hensley Nichols; and son, Zackary David Nichols; his mother, Betty Hawkins; two sisters, Cathy Nichols Minor (Greg), Dorothy "Byrd" Hawkins Strain (David); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis W. Nichols; and his father, Heenan W. Nichols. David was a graduate of Virginia Tech Class of 1977 and had just retired after 35 years with the National Credit Union Administration. He loved Virginia Tech sports, especially football, and was a devoted season ticket holder for many years.
A memorial service and celebration of David's life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home in Bedford. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford is assisting the family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.