George Lewis Mahler
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
MAHLER, George Lewis, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 26, 2020, at the age of 74. He was born December 22, 1945, in Charlotte Courthouse, Va., to Henry and Blanch Mahler. He was preceded in death by both of his parents, Henry and Blanch Mahler; brothers, Henry J. and William R. Mahler; sister, Josephine Connor; and his two special four-legged dogters, Penny and Peanut. He is survived by one sister, Selma Mahler of Lynchburg, Va. He leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Bonne' Morgan Mahler; son, Jonathan Powell Mahler (Pam) of Richmond, Va.; daughter, Leah Mahler Bowles (Kevin); grandson (Papa George's pride and joy), Carter Lane Bowles; one grand-dogter, Dixie Belle, all of Chester, Va. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 13, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. George's graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 14, at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through his memorial page, www.inmemof.org/george-mahler.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Dec
14
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Rd., Chester, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
December 11, 2020
