SPOTT, James E., age 70, of Old Church, passed away on June 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William Albert (Mary Lou) Spott Jr. and Margaret Walsh Spott. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Eric (Kelley) and Jaimey; daughter, Lacy (Patrick); grandchildren, Hailey and Carson; two sisters and two brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a Verizon technician of 40 years. He was an avid, lifelong and respectably prolific outdoorsman, and could often be found on the banks of any river, stream or creek nearby. He was a card shark but never a gambler, a fan of a few beers but also an early bedtime and very, very loved. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. June 27, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. June 28, at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James River Association.