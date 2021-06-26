Menu
James E. Spott
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
SPOTT, James E., age 70, of Old Church, passed away on June 23, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, William Albert (Mary Lou) Spott Jr. and Margaret Walsh Spott. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia; sons, Eric (Kelley) and Jaimey; daughter, Lacy (Patrick); grandchildren, Hailey and Carson; two sisters and two brothers and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was a Verizon technician of 40 years. He was an avid, lifelong and respectably prolific outdoorsman, and could often be found on the banks of any river, stream or creek nearby. He was a card shark but never a gambler, a fan of a few beers but also an early bedtime and very, very loved. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. June 27, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville, Va. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. June 28, at Hollywood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James River Association.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
13 Entries
I am so sorry to hear this, my prayers are with his family and friends. He was always just a kind hearted country boy.
Sonja Wallace (The Mail Lady)
Friend
July 10, 2021
Worked with Jimmy at the phone company. Was a pleasure to work with such a fine individual. He was always willing to help. Condolences to the family. He will be missed.
Paul King
Work
July 5, 2021
Worked with Jim at verizon....always helpful and pleasant...Rest in peace..
Joan Blakely
Work
June 28, 2021
My sincere and deepest condolences to Jimmy´s family. This news is heartbreaking. Jimmy always had lots of friends that admired him. Jimmy and I were friends from the 3rd grade forward. Godspeed sweet soul. Jimmy will surely be missed by all who knew him.
Lizzy Ballenger, JMHS 1969
School
June 27, 2021
Very sorry to hear about Jimmy passing. Jimmy always had a fantastic sense of humor and a natural positive attitude. What a great friend. He kept lots of us entertained and in good spirits throughout school. Condolences to the family. He was a good spirit and will be missed.
Buzz Crone
School
June 27, 2021
Thinking of and praying for you all!
Lesa and Steve berlinghoff
Friend
June 27, 2021
Jimmy, voted "cutest guy" in his class, JM 1969, was also one of the sweetest guys too. It saddens me to see that he is no longer with us. My condolences to his family, may he be resting peacefully.
Melody Wood
Friend
June 27, 2021
Worked with Jim. He was a good man. Praying for the family.
James Wilson
Work
June 26, 2021
The JMHS class of 69 will miss you Jimmy. As will your family and friends. Until Valhalla my friend!
Audy Creasy
Friend
June 26, 2021
I used to hang out with Jimmy when we were just kids in high school. It´s quite a shock to hear about this. I know he pwas a dedicated family man and it will be a great void for them to fill. I wish only the best for his family and loved ones. The world has lost a very good man.
Ken Berry
Friend
June 26, 2021
Nancy and Ben Disharoon
June 26, 2021
Dearest Cindy and family- There are simply no words to offer you except that I am so sorry you are hurting and missing Jimmy. I truly mean if there is ANYTHING I can do, please, please let me know. I hope that happy memories of your lives with Jimmy will soon ease the tears and loss of a really good man! Love to you all!
Lori Rockwell
Friend
June 26, 2021
His laugh is what I'll miss the most and his loving and happy nature. My sweet brother in law.
Pam Spott
Family
June 26, 2021
