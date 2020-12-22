STEVENSON, James Pendleton, Pen was a man of integrity. He was a loyal man. A decent man. A kind man. He loved his family and always put us first. He died December 8, 2020. His high school sweetheart and wife of 58 years, Elizabeth Carol Wells (Betty Carol), died at the end of July and we think he went to find her. We buried them together.



Pen is survived by a brother, John C. "Jack" Stevenson Jr. and wife, Pam; his daughter, Pendleton Stevenson Wack "Penny" and husband, John; also a granddaughter, Caroline Monroe Wack; and grandson, John Pendleton Wack "Jake." Pen is also survived by son, James Brian Stevenson "Jimmy"; and his daughters, Laura Elizabeth and Carrie Taylor.



Pen graduated from Henry Clay High School and went to Ferrum College and VCU.



He was a Staff Sergeant in the Virginia Air National Guard. He owned the James K. Cox insurance agency in Ashland and worked for BEST Products for 20 years. He loved being a part of the community. To name a few, he was a past president of the Ashland Jaycees, Kiwanis clubmember, co-founder and coach of Ashland youth football, board member of the Hanover Arts and Activity center. He was also a member of St. James the Less Church in Ashland. He served as a junior warden and as a Vestry member (because they scheduled meetings around Redskin games). Pen also loved staring at the beautiful Potomac River with a beer in hand and his dog by his side. We plan to have a Celebration of Life whenever it's safe to do so.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2020.