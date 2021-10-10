BOWMAN, Jasper Grover, 90, of Richmond, passed away October 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Bowman; his brother, Julius Randolph Bowman; and his sister, Charlotte Dimple Love. He is survived by his wife, Louise Bowman; his children, Carole Bowman (Andy), Father John Bowman, OSB., Anne Searles (Cliff), Stephen Bowman (Nicole), Mary Harrison (Joel); and his grandchildren, Max, Montana, Alex, Sophia, Grayson, Anna, Savanna, Kate and Meg. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 11, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Bliley – Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 12, at 11 a.m. at St. Bridget Catholic Church. A private interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden or VCU Massey Cancer Center.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Carol and Jason Bohrer
October 25, 2021
To the family & friends of Jasper Bowman,
We at Mount Calvary Cemetery wish to express our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one and we pray that God will help to ease your pain in the days to come. We are proud and honored to be chosen as the final resting place for Jasper. This is a responsibility that we do not take lightly and I pledge the highest level of perpetual care to honor his memory. Please do not hesitate to call us with any concerns or if there is anything we can do to make these difficult experiences any easier.
Jim Glass
General Mgr.
Mount Calvary Cemetery
804-355-5271
Mount Calvary Cemetery
October 11, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Jasper's family. I worked with him for many years. He was truly one of the good guys!
Martha Walsh
October 11, 2021
Sincerest sympathies Dimple for the loss of your brother. I was married to your former brother-in-law Henry Moore. Prayers for comfort and peace. Dale