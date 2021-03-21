INGE, Jean Marie, 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord, March 18, 2021. Jean was born September 24, 1944. Jean was loved, knew love and adored her family and friends. Lovingly known as "Memaw," Jean raised successful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was a strong woman, who overcame adversity, tragedy, loss and heartache but went on living and "singing a little song." She is now reunited with her husband, John Inge; her daughters, Debbie Streets, Kim Bell and Pam Edwards; her sister, Barbara Berger; and her grandson, William Edwards Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her companion, William E. Cooley; her daughter, Sherry Norris (Mike); her sons, Jesse Bell Jr. (Debbie) and Richard Bell (Bethiah); her "bonus" daughter, Tammy Beach (Patrick); her sisters, Ethel Banton (Thurman) and Laura Humphries (Willie); her nieces and nephews (13), her grandchildren (10) and her great-grandchildren (17). Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the same location. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. Masks are required but all friends and family are welcome.