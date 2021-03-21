Menu
Jean Marie Inge
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
INGE, Jean Marie, 76, of Richmond, went to be with the Lord, March 18, 2021. Jean was born September 24, 1944. Jean was loved, knew love and adored her family and friends. Lovingly known as "Memaw," Jean raised successful children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jean was a strong woman, who overcame adversity, tragedy, loss and heartache but went on living and "singing a little song." She is now reunited with her husband, John Inge; her daughters, Debbie Streets, Kim Bell and Pam Edwards; her sister, Barbara Berger; and her grandson, William Edwards Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her companion, William E. Cooley; her daughter, Sherry Norris (Mike); her sons, Jesse Bell Jr. (Debbie) and Richard Bell (Bethiah); her "bonus" daughter, Tammy Beach (Patrick); her sisters, Ethel Banton (Thurman) and Laura Humphries (Willie); her nieces and nephews (13), her grandchildren (10) and her great-grandchildren (17). Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the same location. A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park. Masks are required but all friends and family are welcome.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
Mar
26
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Dale Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results